The candidates: Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump hugs a U.S. flag as he takes the stage for a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire August 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and Senator Ted Cruz sits in his vehicle and looks at his mobile phone before a campaign rally in Hollis, New Hampshire January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People watch from a doorway and through a window as Republican presidential candidate and Senator Marco Rubio speaks at a campaign town hall meeting in Nashua, New Hampshire November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders wipes his brow while speaking in a warm school gymnasium during a campaign stop in Salem, New Hampshire August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton picks out fresh corn during a visit to Dimond Hill Farm in Hopkinton, New Hampshire July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Dr. Ben Carson waits for his order at a Burger King restaurant in Concord, New Hampshire, November 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Jeb Bush listens to a question during an interview with Reuters at Nonie's Restaurant in Peterborough, New Hampshire October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina visits Biederman's Deli and Pub in Plymouth, New Hampshire, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate and New Jersey Governor Chris Christie talks to Miss America's Outstanding Teen Allie Nault as he arrives for a campaign town hall meeting at Sayde's Neighborhood Bar and Grill in Salem, New Hampshire August 24,...more
Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Governor John Kasich and members of his campaign team walk to get lunch at Biederman's Deli in Plymouth, New Hampshire October 14, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential candidate Senator Rand Paul pauses while speaking at the First in the Nation Republican Leadership Conference in Nashua, New Hampshire April 18, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Next Slideshows
Rumsfeld: From politician to gamer
Former U.S. secretary of defense Donald Rumsfeld revives the game of Churchill Solitaire with a new mobile app.
Faces of Islamic State
Inside the ranks of the radical militant group.
Gaza floods
Heavy rains and a winter storm bring flooding to the Gaza Strip.
Drought and hunger in Africa
About 14 million people face hunger in Southern Africa because of a drought that has been exacerbated by an El Nino weather pattern.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.