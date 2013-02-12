The Catholic faith
Catholics gather after a pilgrimage to a replica of the Cross of Medjugorje in Danli, about 96 km (57 miles) away from Tegucigalpa February 8, 2013. REUTERS/Jorge Cabrera
A man prays at the Cathedral of St. Paul of Abidjan, February 11, 2013. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
Prince Albert II of Monaco exchanges gifts with Pope Benedict XVI (C) next to his wife Princess Charlene (R) during a private audience at the Vatican January 12, 2013. REUTERS/Vincenzo Pinto/Pool
Devotees carry the statue of the Black Nazarene during the start of an annual procession in Manila January 9, 2013. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
A man photographs St Mary?s Cathedral in Sydney as it is illuminated by a 75-metre-high (246 feet) projected display titled "Lights of Christmas" December 13, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Wimborne
A child sits as his sister prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A woman confesses to a priest after the starting mass of the national annual Catholic pilgrimage in the town of Kita, western Mali November 17, 2012. REUTERS/Malin Palm
Pope Benedict XVI attends a synod of bishops from around the world at the Vatican October 27, 2012. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Catholic priest Joseph Nguyen Tien Dung (2nd L), 35, prays during his installation ceremony as Parish Pastor in Thuy Lam, 60 km (37 miles) east of Hanoi July 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kham
Knights of the Holy Sepulchre hold rosaries and books as Pope Benedict XVI leads the Corpus Domini mass in Rome's Basilica of St. John in Lateran June 7, 2012. REUTERS/ Max Rossi
A Catholic faithful holds a torch as he attends the "O enterro do Senhor" procession during Holy Week in Obidos April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
Members of the Italian Catholic community wait to take part in a re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Bensheim, southwest of Frankfurt, April 6, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A nun looks on as Pope Benedict XVI leads a ceremony commemorating Christ's gesture of humility toward his apostles on the night before he died at the Basilica of St. John Lateran in Rome April 5, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Catholic child gestures as he takes part in a re-enactment of the Sunday Palm procession at Iztapalapa neighbourhood in Mexico City April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo
Catholic nuns hold roses while waiting for the arrival of Vatican's non-resident representative to Vietnam Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli at St. Teresa Cathedral of Hung Hoa diocese in Son Tay town, west of Hanoi November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Kham
A woman holds a crucifix during a morning mass at Notre Dame cathedral, ahead of a visit on Friday by Pope Benedict XVI to Cotonou, November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
People confess at the confessional booths set up at Madrid's Retiro park on the first day of the World Youth Day meeting in Madrid August 16, 2011. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A man walks out of his house before taking part in a parade while dressed as a devil to celebrate the Catholic festival of Corpus Christi in Ocumare de la Costa in the central state of Aragua June 23, 2011. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A general view of St. Peter square where Pope Benedict XVI celebrates the canonization ceremony in St. Peter square at the Vatican October 12, 2008. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Congolese girl prays during Sunday mass in the village of Mweso in eastern Congo, February 8, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
A deacon blesses a guinea pig in the Holy Heart church in Schiedam October 4, 2009. Catholic churches around the world hold ceremonies honouring animals on October 4 every year in commemoration of the death of Saint Francis of Assisi. St. Francis,...more
Nine-year-old Wiktoria Pawluk prepares for her first Catholic Holy Communion, in her house in the village of Hanna on the border with Belarus May 9, 2009. REUTERS/Peter Andrews
Franciscan Friars take pictures of Pope Benedict XVI as he leads an audience with Franciscan family at his summer residence of Castel Gandolfo, near Rome, April 18, 2009. REUTERS/Giampiero Sposito
Confetti is thrown as devotees pray to Our Lady of Aparecida at Basilica catholic church in Aparecida do Norte, 180 km (112 miles) north of Sao Paulo, October 12, 2009. Thousands of Catholics participated in the pilgrimage. REUTERS/Roosevelt Cassio more
A man prays during Sunday mass at the Mary Queen of Apostles Basilica in Yaounde March 15, 2009, where Pope Benedict will celebrate vespers on March 18. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly
Bishops listen to Pope Benedict XVI during the opening ceremony of the Fifth General Conference of Latin American and Caribbean Bishops, in the Basilica of Our Lady of Aparecida, in the city of Aparecida, 165 km (103 miles) outside of Sao Paulo, May...more
Catholic nuns from the Missionaries of Charity order gather for a special prayer during the ninth anniversary of Mother Teresa's death in Kolkata September 5, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A man and a child sleep outside the the Basilica of Guadalupe next to an image of the Virgin of Guadalupe, patron saint of Mexican Catholics, in Mexico City December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A member of the Catholic clergy holds up a bible during Easter Sunday mass at the Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City April 12, 2009. REUTERS/Baz Ratner
Roman Catholic pilgrims press together while following the image of the local saint Our Lady of Nazareth as it is paraded during the annual Cirio de Nazare procession, the country's biggest religious festival, in the city of Belem, at the mouth of...more
Catholic worshippers pray in the grotto, believed by Christians to be the birthplace of Jesus, in the Church of the Nativity at the West Bank town of Bethlehem December 22, 2006. REUTERS/Eliana Aponte
New priest lie in front of Pope Benedict XVI as he leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. New priest lie in front of Pope Benedict XVI as he leads a mass in Saint Peter's Basilica at the Vatican May 15, 2005. REUTERS/Max Rossi
Chinese children walk down the aisle dressed as angels during a Christmas mass at a Catholic church in Beijing December 24, 2009. REUTERS/David Gray
A girl wearing the mantilla stands next to a statue of the Virgin Mary in a school three days before the start of Holy Week in the Andalusian capital of Seville in southern Spain March 13, 2008. REUTERS/Marcelo del Pozo
Cardinals attend a mass marking the end of the first phase of the beatification of the late Pope John Paul II, the last step before sainthood, at San Giovanni in Laterano basilica in Rome April 2, 2007. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
Pope Benedict XVI baptises a baby during a mass in the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican January 10, 2010. REUTERS/Osservatore Romano
Pope Benedict XVI waves to the faithful during Angelus prayer from his summer residence, in Castel Gandolfo, outside Rome August 20, 2006. REUTERS/Dario Pignatelli
Nuns talk to Spanish assistant bullfighters before the start of a bullfight at Pamplona's bullring on the last day of the San Fermin festival July 14, 2006. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Fernando Mamangan, a penitent, is nailed on a wooden cross in a voluntary ritual to mark the death of Jesus Christ on Good Friday in Santa Lucia village in Pampanga province, north of Manila March 21, 2008. Voluntary crucifixion is the most extreme...more
Protestor Donald L. Kohles recites the rosary outside the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles July 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
