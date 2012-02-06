Edition:
Pictures | Tue Feb 7, 2012 | 3:10am IST

The cavalry moves out

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. The Kings Troop Royal Horse Artillery left their St John's Wood Barracks for the last time on Monday, before taking up residence in a new purpose built equestrian training facility and accommodation centre in Woolwich Garrison. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Tuesday, February 07, 2012

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery carries an electric iron before they leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery holds a puppy as he prepares to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to leave St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Major Mark Edward of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leaves St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Schoolchildren watch the King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Major Mark Edwards of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery poses for a picture at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery shaves a horse before they leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Major Mark Edwards of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery poses for a picture at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse clean snow before they leave John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Dogs play as members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery pose for a picture at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepares to leave St John's Barracks in London, February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery cleans a cannon at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery prepare to leave St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth</p>

<p>Dogs play as members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery pose for a picture at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>A member of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery blows a trumpet at St John's Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Members of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery parade along the street after leaving St John's Wood Barracks in London February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

<p>Gunners from The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery fire a forty-one gun salute in Hyde Park, central London February 6, 2012. Monday marked the sixtieth anniversary of the Queen's ascension to the throne. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

