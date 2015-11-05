The Cheney years
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney hunts pheasant in South Dakota November 5, 2002. REUTERS/David Bohrer/White House/Handout
President George W. Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney look at their watches January 26, 2001 following the ceremonial swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of State Colin Powell in the Oval Office. REUTERS/White House handout
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured with Chief of Staff I. Lewis "Scooter" Libby (R) in the President's Emergency Operations Center in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout...more
U.S. President George W. Bush (L) walks from the Oval Office of the White House as Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured inside, in Washington, October 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
U.S. President George W. Bush and members of his National Security team leave a meeting about U.S. military involvement in Iraq on the president's Central Texas ranch in Crawford, Texas, December 28, 2006. From L-R are: U.S. Vice President Dick...more
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush talks with communications director Karen Hughes (c) as vice presidential candidate Dick Cheney relaxes right July 26, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Vice-President Dick Cheney, suffering from a back injury while moving into his new home, is wheeled out of the North Portico of the White House in Washington, January 20, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne visit the war cemetery of Nettuno, south of Rome January 26, 2004. REUTERS/Pool
Republican presidential candidate Texas Governor George W. Bush talks to running mate Republican presidential candidate Dick Cheney (L) over Bush's limousine at the airport before a campaign rally in Grand Chute, October 28, 2000. REUTERS/Staff
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (second from left) waves from the stage with his family (L-R) daughter Liz Cheney Perry holding grandson Phillip Richard Perry, granddaughter Elizabeth Perry, granddaughter Kate Perry, wife Lynne, granddaughter Grace...more
U.S.Vice President Dick Cheney waits in the Old Senate Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 6, 2009. REUTERS/Larry Downing
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney votes in the Wyoming state primary election at the fire station in his hometown of Wilson,Wyoming, August 22, 2006. REUTERS/David Bohrer/The White House/Handout
Vice President Dick Cheney spends the day fly fishing on the Snake River in his home state of Wyoming July 8, 2001. REUTERS/White House handout
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and Defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld arrive for a moment of silence and ceremonies to honor the victims of the September 11th attacks on the Pentagon, in Washington September 11, 2006. REUTERS/Jim Young
Texas Governor and Republican presidential candidate George W. Bush and his dog Spot with running mate Dick Cheney (L) walk at the Bush ranch near Crawford, Texas November 11, 2000. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney watches television reports in Washington in the hours following the September 11, 2001 attacks in this U.S. National Archives handout photo obtained by Reuters July 24, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. National Archives/Handout via...more
U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney is pictured behind a scale model of the new U.S. Navy aircraft carrier at the naming ceremony of the USS Gerald R. Ford at the Pentagon in Washington, January 16, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Dick Cheney (L) talks to George W. Bush at the inauguration ceremony, in Washington, January 20, 2001. REUTERS/Staff
President George W. Bush(L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate at the final night of the 2004 Republican National Convention. U.S. President George W. Bush (L) and Vice President Dick Cheney celebrate on the final night of the 2004 Republican...more
