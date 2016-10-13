The city under water
Local residents gather on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters due to Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents walk in flood water in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A man pulls a boat down a flooded street with some of his belongings he recovered from his home as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A store front is reflected in flood waters as a result of Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
An aerial view shows a neighborhood that was flooded after Hurricane Matthew in Lumberton, North Carolina. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Residents hang out on their front porch as a child shoots a bb gun while they seek refuge from flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A group of people are seen walking through flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A cat escapes the high water in a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Residents paddle a canoe to their home to recover items from flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Mist rises off the water as a flooded building is pictured in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Rescue officials ride a boat down a flooded street in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A swift water rescue team is seen making its way through a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
An abandoned truck lies in submerged waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A man walks through flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People ride in a boat down a flooded street with belongings they recovered from their home in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
The roof a student driver car is pictured partly underwater in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
National Guard Sgt. Jeremy Stellhorn (L) and Sgt. Michael Martine help a resident of a mobile home park board their truck as they are evacuated from rising river waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
An aerial view shows flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
People talk on a street that flooded in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Anthony Branch carries belongings from his home as flood waters rise in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
Cars and pine trees are reflected in flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake
A tractor trailer is seen in flood waters in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A home is seen as flood waters rise in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
A flooded minivan is pictured in Lumberton. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A boat is seen carrying residents from a flooded area in Lumberton. REUTERS/Chris Keane
