Pictures | Wed Mar 8, 2017 | 11:40pm IST

The colors of Holi

A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee is covered in coloured powder as he stands outside a temple during the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee touches the outside of a temple as she takes part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A Hindu devotee displays his inked hand after taking part in the religious festival of Holi in Vrindavan, in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Wednesday, March 08, 2017
A woman poses for a photograph during Holi celebrations in the town of Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A man throws colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Women cover their faces during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Girls run for cover as boys spray colored water on them inside a temple during Holi celebrations in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Men blow colored powder during Holi celebrations in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
A Hindu devotee holds a water gun as he takes part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
People throw colored powder during Holi in Barsana in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Monday, March 06, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
Hindu devotees take part in Holi in Nandgaon village, in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / Tuesday, March 07, 2017
