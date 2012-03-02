Edition:
The Costa Allegra adrift

<p>A passenger (C) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship is embraced by her relative as she arrives at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. Weary passengers complained of unbearable heat and appalling hygiene for three days in the Indian Ocean aboard cruise ship Costa Allegra after a fire knocked out the vessel's main power supply. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

<p>A hostess (R) holds up a sign as she escorts passengers of the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Fiumicino airport in Rome March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi </p>

<p>A passenger (R) of the Costa Allegra cruise ship gestures as he speaks to journalists at Malpensa airport in Milan March 2, 2012. REUTERS/Paolo Bona </p>

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Passengers are seen as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Passengers walk with their luggage after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A passenger (C) looks for his bags after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A passenger carries her baby after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Passengers are seen after alighting from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Captain Niccolo Alba of the Costa Allegra cruise ship wipes his tears during a news conference in Seychelles March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Workers give the thumbs up and victory signs onboard the Costa Allegra cruise ship as it arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Passengers alight from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>A passenger cheers as she alights from the Costa Allegra cruise ship at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A passenger waves as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port in Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>Men stand on a boat as the Costa Allegra cruise ship arrives at Mahe port on Seychelles Island March 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah </p>

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

<p>The Costa Allegra cruise ship is pictured in this photo taken by an Indian Navy maritime surveillance aircraft following their distress call in the Indian Ocean, February 27, 2012. REUTERS/Indian Navy</p>

<p>A still image taken from video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout</p>

<p>A still image taken from a video footage shows the Costa Allegra cruise ship being towed by French tuna boat Trevignon in the Indian Ocean, February 28, 2012. REUTERS/Zil Air/Handout </p>

