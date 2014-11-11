The Cuban raft exodus

A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. Rafters have kept...more

A makeshift boat is lowered from a roof where it was constructed by would-be emigrants, as they take it to launch into the Straits of Florida towards the U.S., on the last day of the 1994 Cuban Exodus in Havana, September 13, 1994. Rafters have kept coming in smaller numbers, though these days they make few political or media waves. REUTERS/Rolando Pujol Rodriguez

Close