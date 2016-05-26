Edition:
The dangerous Mediterranean route

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. A large wooden fishing boat overcrowded with migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, the Italian navy, with some 562 people rescued and five found dead. Photographs show the blue fishing boat rocking violently before capsizing, sending migrants tumbling into the sea. Some then climbed onto the hull of the overturned vessel, while others swam for life boats or towards the navy ship. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, May 25, 2016
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Migrants are seen on a capsizing boat before a rescue operation by Italian navy ships "Bettica" and "Bergamini" off the coast of Libya in this handout picture released by the Italian Marina Militare on May 25, 2016. A large wooden fishing boat overcrowded with migrants capsized off the coast of Libya, the Italian navy, with some 562 people rescued and five found dead. Photographs show the blue fishing boat rocking violently before capsizing, sending migrants tumbling into the sea. Some then climbed onto the hull of the overturned vessel, while others swam for life boats or towards the navy ship. Marina Militare/Handout via REUTERS
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the previous 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, August 12, 2015
A migrant is rescued by an Italian Navy helicopter in the area where his boat sank in the Mediterranean Sea in this August 11, 2015 handout courtesy of the Italian Navy. Up to 50 migrants went missing after a large rubber dinghy sank in the Mediterranean Sea, Italian rescuers said, while more than 1,500 were picked up from other vessels in the previous 24 hours. REUTERS/Italian Navy/Handout via Reuters
Coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, are seen during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy continued its search for other victims of the disaster. More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, July 07, 2015
Coffins of 13 unidentified migrants who died in the April 19, 2015 shipwreck, are seen during an inter-faith funeral service in Catania, Italy July 7, 2015. Italy held a funeral service for 13 migrants who died in the worst shipwreck in the Mediterranean in recent history, while the navy continued its search for other victims of the disaster. More than 700 people, most of them locked below deck, were believed to have drowned in April. Their overloaded fishing boat capsized after colliding with a ship that had come to their aid some 70 nautical miles off the coast of Libya. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, July 15, 2015
Migrants wait to disembark from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in the Sicilian harbour of Messina, Italy July 15, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of Sicily, according to MSF. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Sunday, August 09, 2015
Migrants look out of a window on the Medecins Sans Frontiere (MSF) rescue ship Bourbon Argos as it arrives in Trapani, on the island of Sicily, Italy, August 9, 2015. Some 241 mostly West African migrants on the ship arrived on the Italian island of Sicily, according to MSF. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, June 08, 2015
The identification number is seen written on a woman's hand as she rests with more than 1,000 migrants after they disembarked from the British assault ship HMS Bulwark at the Sicilian port of Catania, Italy, after being rescued at sea, June 8, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
The bodies of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coastguard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
The bodies of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coastguard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Thursday, April 21, 2016
A migrant disembarks from a merchant ship in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, April 21, 2016. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
A group of Sudanese and Eritrean migrants are seen in silhouette near a rock with white hand prints on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, September 23, 2015
A group of Sudanese and Eritrean migrants are seen in silhouette near a rock with white hand prints on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 23, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Belongings of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coast guard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Belongings of dead migrants, which were recovered by the Libyan coast guard, are seen after their boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, June 17, 2015
A migrant uses a piece of glass as a mirror as he stands on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 17, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, March 16, 2016
Migrants line up as they disembark the German naval vessel Frankfurt Am Main in the Sicilian harbour of Pozzallo, Italy, March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Wednesday, June 24, 2015
Migrants rest after disembarking in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy, June 23, 2015. Ships patrolling the Mediterranean plucked more than 2,700 migrants from overcrowded and unsafe boats and rescue operations are continuing, Italy's coast guard said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants and activists stand on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Ventimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 30, 2015. The placard reads "Where is European Union". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Wednesday, September 30, 2015
Migrants and activists stand on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Ventimiglia, Italy and Menton, France, September 30, 2015. The placard reads "Where is European Union". REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

Reuters / Thursday, April 14, 2016
Migrants stand on the dock after disembarking from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot in the Sicilian harbour of Palermo, southern Italy, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
A migrant carries his baby on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) alongside the MOAS ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated 700 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat were rescued 10.5 miles off the coast of Libya by the international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS, a day after more than 200 migrants are feared to have drowned in the latest Mediterranean boat tragedy after rescuers saved over 370 people from a capsized boat thought to be carrying 600. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Friday, August 07, 2015
A migrant carries his baby on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (rigid hulled inflatable boat) alongside the MOAS ship MV Phoenix before being transferred to the Norwegian ship Siem Pilot off the coast of Libya August 6, 2015. An estimated 700 migrants on an overloaded wooden boat were rescued 10.5 miles off the coast of Libya by the international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS, a day after more than 200 migrants are feared to have drowned in the latest Mediterranean boat tragedy after rescuers saved over 370 people from a capsized boat thought to be carrying 600. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2015
Bags containing a body of two migrants, who died after a boat sank off the coast, lay in a navy base in Tripoli, Libya, December 21, 2015. REUTERS/Ismail Zitouny
A group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet

Reuters / Sunday, June 14, 2015
A group of migrants protect themselves with emergency blankets from a sudden rain storm as they huddle on the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo (not pictured) off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Friday, May 15, 2015
A group of 300 sub-Saharan Africans sit in board a boat during a rescue operation by the Italian Finance Police vessel Di Bartolo (not pictured) off the coast of Sicily, May 14, 2015. Around 1100 migrants were rescued off the coast of Sicily, about 130 miles from Lampedusa, according to the police. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi
A Sub-Saharan migrant is medically examined by an Italian health official after disembarking from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in Vibo Valentia, Italy, July 31, 2015. 195 migrants who were rescued off Libya arrived in Italy. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
A Sub-Saharan migrant is medically examined by an Italian health official after disembarking from the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship MV Phoenix in Vibo Valentia, Italy, July 31, 2015. 195 migrants who were rescued off Libya arrived in Italy. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean.REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A migrant, who has just been rescued, prays on a Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) RHIB (Rigid-hulled inflatable boat) whilst being taken to the MOAS ship MV Phoenix, some 20 miles (32 kilometres) off the coast of Libya, August 3, 2015. Some 118 migrants were rescued from a rubber dinghy off Libya. The Phoenix, manned by personnel from international non-governmental organisations Medecins san Frontiere (MSF) and MOAS, is the first privately funded vessel to operate in the Mediterranean. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Thursday, July 23, 2015
A migrant rests after disembarking from the German navy vessel Schleswig Holstein in the Sicilian harbour of Augusta, Italy July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
Migrants receive medical assistance as they disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Catania's harbour, Italy, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, June 30, 2015
Migrants receive medical assistance as they disembark from the Norwegian vessel Siem Pilot at Catania's harbour, Italy, June 30, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants on the boat were rescued by the international non-governmental organisations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS, a day after more than 200 migrants are feared to have drowned in the latest Mediterranean boat tragedy after rescuers saved over 370 people from a capsized boat thought to be carrying 600. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

Reuters / Saturday, August 08, 2015
A migrant dives into the water from an overloaded wooden boat during a rescue operation 10.5 miles (16 km) off the coast of Libya, August 6, 2015. An estimated 600 migrants on the boat were rescued by the international non-governmental organisations Medecins sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) without loss of life, according to MSF and MOAS, a day after more than 200 migrants are feared to have drowned in the latest Mediterranean boat tragedy after rescuers saved over 370 people from a capsized boat thought to be carrying 600. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Men carry the body of a dead migrant that was recovered by the Libyan coastguard after a boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Men carry the body of a dead migrant that was recovered by the Libyan coastguard after a boat sank off the coastal town of Zuwara, west of Tripoli, August 27, 2015. The boat packed with mainly African migrants bound for Italy sank off the Libyan coast and officials said up to 200 might have died. REUTERS/Hani Amara
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Tuesday, May 05, 2015
People carry the body of a dead migrant from a merchant ship as they arrive in the Sicilian harbour of Catania, southern Italy, May 5, 2015. Around forty migrants died in the Mediterranean, according to survivors of the journey who arrived on the southern Italian island of Sicily, local Save the Children spokeswoman Giovanna Di Benedetto said. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A doctor carries a child as migrants disembark from the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) vessel at Pozzallo's harbour in Sicily, Italy, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello

Reuters / Monday, April 25, 2016
A doctor carries a child as migrants disembark from the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) vessel at Pozzallo's harbour in Sicily, Italy, April 25, 2016. REUTERS/Antonio Parrinello
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Reuters / Thursday, June 18, 2015
A migrant reacts while staying on the rocks of the seawall at the Saint Ludovic border crossing on the Mediterranean Sea between Vintimille, Italy and Menton, France, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November 4, 2015. Sandy and grimy, the watches, cell phones, family photos, $100 bills, and passports from Syria, Pakistan and Sudan are the tattered possessions of migrants who died at sea. Italian homicide police removed the items from the corpses of about 90 men, women and infants who perished aboard three different boats this summer. They preserved the personal effects - a beaded necklace, a Koran, a wedding picture, an Istanbul bus pass - as potential evidence to use in court against their smugglers, and in a bid to identify the corpses. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Reuters / Friday, November 20, 2015
A member of the homicide squad holds plastic evidence bags containing unclaimed items, including photos, money and a travel pass, that belonged to a migrant who died during their journey to Europe, in the police department in Palermo, Italy November 4, 2015. Sandy and grimy, the watches, cell phones, family photos, $100 bills, and passports from Syria, Pakistan and Sudan are the tattered possessions of migrants who died at sea. Italian homicide police removed the items from the corpses of about 90 men, women and infants who perished aboard three different boats this summer. They preserved the personal effects - a beaded necklace, a Koran, a wedding picture, an Istanbul bus pass - as potential evidence to use in court against their smugglers, and in a bid to identify the corpses. REUTERS/Tony Gentile
