The dark side of the election
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada,...more
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Black skies of Mosul
Oil wells torched by Islamic State surround the besieged city of Mosul.
Hardline Muslims stage massive rally in Indonesia
Tens of thousands of hardline Muslim protesters rally to demand the resignation of the governor of the capital, Jakarta, who they said had insulted the Koran.
Car bomb explodes after Turkey detains pro-Kurdish lawmakers
A car bomb explodes in southeastern Turkey's largest city, hours after police detained the leaders of the mostly Kurdish region's biggest political party.
North Dakota pipeline protest
The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and environmental activists protest the Dakota Access pipeline project, saying it threatens water supplies and sacred tribal...
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.