Fri Nov 4, 2016

The dark side of the election

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appears at a campaign event in Toledo, Ohio, October 27 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, October 23, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally accompanied by vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine in downtown Philadelphia, October 22, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 22, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton arrives at the Westchester County airport in White Plains, New York, October 21, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton keep their distance and do not shake hands at the start of the their third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Joe Raedle/Pool
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Supporters rally with Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump in Tallahassee, Florida, October 25, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Friday, October 14, 2016
President Barack Obama speaks at a state dinner campaign event for Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton in Columbus, Ohio, October 13, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reuters / Thursday, October 20, 2016
Melania Trump attends Trump's third and final 2016 presidential campaign debate against Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at UNLV in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, U.S., October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton greets students at North Carolina Central University in Durham, North Carolina, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Friday, November 04, 2016
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump holds a campaign event at the Jacksonville Equestrian Center in Jacksonville, Florida, November 3, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, November 03, 2016
Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton gets off her campaign plane in Phoenix, Arizona, November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Thursday, October 27, 2016
People wait for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump to speak at a campaign event on the tarmac of the airport in Kinston, North Carolina, October 26 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
