The day Reagan was shot
President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry...more
Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Next Slideshows
Blood Mica
Pictures from the depths of India's illegal mica mines.
Life in virtual reality
Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.
Redeeming Rio
Christ the Redeemer sits atop the Corcovado mountain overlooking the Olympic host city of Rio de Janeiro.
Mumbai building collapse
Scenes from the site of a collapsed building on the outskirts of Mumbai.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.