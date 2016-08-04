Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Aug 4, 2016 | 8:31am IST

The day Reagan was shot

President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Ronald Reagan waves to the crowd immediately before being shot outside the Washington Hilton Hotel on March 30, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
1 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
2 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
3 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
4 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
5 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
7 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House Press Secretary James Brady and District of Columbia police officer Thomas Delahanty lie wounded on the ground after John Hinckley Jr. fired six shots at President Reagan. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
9 / 18
Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Secret service agents and police surround John Hinckley Jr. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
10 / 18
White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry Speakes, Richard Darman and Caspar Weinberger. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry...more

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
White House senior staff hold an emergency meeting on the assassination attempt in the situation room. From left to right: Helene Von Damm, Fred Fielding, Drew Lewis, Richard Allen, Don Regan, Alexander Haig, David Gergen, Max Friedersdorf, Larry Speakes, Richard Darman and Caspar Weinberger. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
11 / 18
Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
Secretary of State Alexander Haig speaks in the White House Press Room about President Reagan's condition. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
12 / 18
President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan looks at a "Get Well Soon Mr. President" photo while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
13 / 18
President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan talking with James Baker and Senator Laxalt while recovering at George Washington Hospital, April 8, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
14 / 18
President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan leaving George Washington Hospital escorted by Nancy Reagan and daughter Patti Davis, April 11, 1981. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
15 / 18
President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan returning home to the White House. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
16 / 18
President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan working in his study four days after returning. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS

Reuters / Thursday, August 04, 2016
President Reagan attends his first cabinet meeting after returning. From left to right: James Watt, Alexander Haig, Martin Anderson, President Reagan, Frank Carlucci, Joseph Wright. Courtesy Reagan Library/Handout via REUTERS
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Blood Mica

Blood Mica

Next Slideshows

Blood Mica

Blood Mica

Pictures from the depths of India's illegal mica mines.

03 Aug 2016
Life in virtual reality

Life in virtual reality

Major advances in virtual reality and cheaper, more sophisticated, headsets are making the technology appealing to a larger market.

03 Aug 2016
Redeeming Rio

Redeeming Rio

Christ the Redeemer sits atop the Corcovado mountain overlooking the Olympic host city of Rio de Janeiro.

02 Aug 2016
Mumbai building collapse

Mumbai building collapse

Scenes from the site of a collapsed building on the outskirts of Mumbai.

01 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast