Pictures | Tue Oct 25, 2016 | 10:55pm IST

The death of a boy

The body of 11-year-old Mahmoud Barakeh is placed on a table to be prepared for burial after shelling in the rebel held besieged town of Douma, eastern Ghouta in Damascus, Syria, October 24, 2016. Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Mahmoud's father was killed last year in a bombing in the same town. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Tuesday, October 25, 2016
A blood stained stretcher lies on a wall after the shelling. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A man reacts over the bodies before their graveyard burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A boy carries a concrete block to be used in the burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
Children inspect the bodies. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
A man carries Mahmoud's body for burial. REUTERS/Bassam Khabieh

Reuters / Monday, October 24, 2016
