Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jul 27, 2016 | 9:35pm IST

The death of Freddie Gray

A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A member of the family reacts during Freddie Gray's funeral service at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Sait Serkan Gurbuz
Close
1 / 25
Police watch on as a man participates in a protest in Union Square after Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was acquitted of all charges for his involvement in the death of Freddie Gray in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Police watch on as a man participates in a protest in Union Square after Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was acquitted of all charges for his involvement in the death of Freddie Gray in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew...more

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Police watch on as a man participates in a protest in Union Square after Baltimore Police Officer Caesar Goodson Jr. was acquitted of all charges for his involvement in the death of Freddie Gray in the Manhattan borough of New York. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Close
2 / 25
Sheriff Deputies stand inside the courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Sheriff Deputies stand inside the courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Thursday, June 23, 2016
Sheriff Deputies stand inside the courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
3 / 25
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
A family member is comforted after paying respects at the open casket of Freddie Gray, prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
4 / 25
Gloria Darden, mother of the late Freddie Gray, stands silently during a press conference at the law office of Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Gloria Darden, mother of the late Freddie Gray, stands silently during a press conference at the law office of Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Friday, June 24, 2016
Gloria Darden, mother of the late Freddie Gray, stands silently during a press conference at the law office of Murphy, Falcon, and Murphy in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
5 / 25
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore. Nero was acquitted of four charges in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore. Nero was acquitted of four charges in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Tuesday, May 24, 2016
Sheriff deputies escort the family of police officer Edward Nero from the courthouse in Baltimore. Nero was acquitted of four charges in the 2015 death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
6 / 25
Baltimore police officer Edward Nero arrives for his trial in connection with the death of Freddie Gray at a courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Baltimore police officer Edward Nero arrives for his trial in connection with the death of Freddie Gray at a courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston

Reuters / Monday, May 23, 2016
Baltimore police officer Edward Nero arrives for his trial in connection with the death of Freddie Gray at a courthouse in Baltimore. REUTERS/Bryan Woolston
Close
7 / 25
A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters / Thursday, December 17, 2015
A man protests on the streets of the Penn North section in Baltimore. REUTERS/Gary Cameron
Close
8 / 25
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported...more

Reuters / Monday, April 27, 2015
Mourners pay their respects at the open casket of 25-year-old Freddie Gray prior to his funeral services at New Shiloh Baptist Church in Baltimore. Gray died after being taken into police custody and sustaining a broken neck while he was transported in the back of a police van. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
9 / 25
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore. Gray's death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore. Gray's death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of...more

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Demonstrators jump on a damaged Baltimore police department vehicle during clashes in Baltimore. Gray's death triggered protests, rioting and arson in the majority black city of 620,000 people and intensified a U.S. debate on police treatment of minorities. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
10 / 25
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A firefighter uses a saw to open a metal gate while fighting a fire in a convenience store and residence during clashes after the funeral of Freddie Gray in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 25
A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A police armored car is pelted with garbage as it moves down a street as clouds of smoke and crowd control agents rise shortly after the deadline for a city-wide curfew passed in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
12 / 25
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A protester throws a gas canister back at police during clashes at North Ave and Pennsylvania Ave in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 25
A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
A looted wig shop is seen the morning after protests in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
14 / 25
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
National Guard troops stand watch along E. Pratt St. in Baltimore. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 25
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
16 / 25
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Tuesday, April 28, 2015
Members of the community work to clean up a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore, Maryland, April 28, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
17 / 25
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A demonstrator stands in front of the police line on the corner of W North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue, a day after it was looted and set ablaze in Baltimore. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Close
18 / 25
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Members of the community hold back a man (obscured by woman in white) who attempted to go after police officers after items were thrown and pepper spray was used outside a recently looted and burned CVS store in Baltimore. REUTERS/Jim Bourg
Close
19 / 25
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Men shout "Freddie G" as they protest against the death of Freddie Gray who died in police custody in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
20 / 25
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
Baltimore state attorney Marilyn Mosby speaks on recent violence after announcing "probable cause to file criminal charges in the Freddie Gray case" of officers involved in his arrest, in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
21 / 25
Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department

Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
Officer Caesar R. Goodson Jr., Officer Edward M. Nero, Officer Garrett E Miller (top L-R), Officer William G. Porter, Lt. Brian W. Rice, Sgt. Alicia D. White (bottom L-R), are pictured in these undated booking photos provided by the Baltimore Police Department. REUTERS/Baltimore Police Department
Close
22 / 25
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Friday, May 01, 2015
People celebrate as they gather in the streets of Baltimore, following the decision to charge six Baltimore police officers in the death of Freddie Gray. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 25
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A police helicopter flies overhead as protesters, demanding justice for Freddie Gray, occupy part of a highway in Baltimore. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
Close
24 / 25
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Saturday, May 02, 2015
A young boy greets police officers in riot gear during a march in Baltimore. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

Next Slideshows

Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

Venezuela's hungry zoo animals

Some 50 animals have starved to death in the last six months at one of Venezuela's main zoos due to chronic food shortages that have plagued the crisis-stricken...

27 Jul 2016
Priest killed in France church attack

Priest killed in France church attack

Assailants loyal to Islamic State forced an elderly priest to his knees before slitting his throat and took several worshipers hostage in a French church before...

27 Jul 2016
Mr. Clinton

Mr. Clinton

The career of Bill Clinton, from president to potential presidential husband.

27 Jul 2016
Japan's worst mass killing in decades

Japan's worst mass killing in decades

Nineteen people are killed and dozens wounded after an attack by a knife-wielding man at a facility for the disabled in central Japan.

26 Jul 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast