Sat Oct 4, 2014

The deer of Richmond Park

A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Deer rut in the snow covered Richmond Park in London February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird

A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

A male red deer walks through woodland in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville

A stag lies in the frozen undergrowth of Richmond Park in west London December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Deer stand in the snow in Richmond Park, London January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

