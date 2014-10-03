The deer of Richmond Park
A male red deer barks in the early morning in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A male red deer with antlers covered in bracken, walks through undergrowth in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deer graze on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in London, December 23, 2009. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A male red deer, covered in mud, barks in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A couple relax in the hot sunny weather as deer pass in Richmond Park in southwest London July 13, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Deer rut in the snow covered Richmond Park in London February 3, 2009. REUTERS/Stephen Hird
A herd of young deer run in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A runner passes deer in Richmond Park in west London April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Male deer lock antlers in the snow in Richmond Park in west London on February 5, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris
A male red deer walks through woodland in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A male deer approaches females during the rutting season on a frosty morning in Richmond Park in south-west London November 18, 2005. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Two deer clash antlers during an early, autumn, misty morning in Richmond Park, south west London September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A stag lies in the frozen undergrowth of Richmond Park in west London December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Red deer stand in the path of approaching horses in the early morning Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Two deer clash antlers during an early morning rut in Richmond Park in south west London, October 3, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Deer stand in Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Deer stand in the snow in Richmond Park, London January 18, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning
A Red Deer stag calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park, south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Deer run across the road as a man jogs through Richmond Park in south west London November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
A Red Deer stag, with his head covered in ferns, calls in the Autumn sunshine in Richmond Park south west London October 14, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
