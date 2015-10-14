Edition:
Pictures | Wed Oct 14, 2015 | 9:25am IST

The Democrat debate

Democratic presidential candidate and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton shakes hands with rival candidate and Senator Bernie Sanders (L) and thanks him for saying that he and the American people are sick of hearing about her State Department email controversy and want to hear about issues that effect their lives, as they participate in the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Moderator Anderson Cooper (L) stands onstage with Democratic presidential candidates (L-R) former Senator Jim Webb, Senator Bernie Sanders, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and former Governor of Rhode Island Lincoln Chafee at the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton speaks during the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders speaks during the first official Democratic candidates debate of the 2016 presidential campaign in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Members of the audience watch the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee attend the first debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton gives a thumbs up to supporters at the end of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Jim Webb speaks as Bernie Sanders (R) looks on in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Journalists in the debate media filing center watch the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton talk before the start of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Supporters of Bernie Sanders arrive for the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders (L) and Hillary Clinton debate during the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
A digital image of Hillary Clinton is displayed outside Las Vegas's Wynn Hotel, site of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Jim Webb speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Supporters of Bernie Sanders watch the debate via TV in a hotel ballroom in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
(L-R) Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee place their hands over their hearts during the singing of the national anthem in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders (L) debates Hillary Clinton in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Journalists in the debate media filing center watch as Bernie Sanders speaks in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Jim Webb, Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton, Martin O'Malley and Lincoln Chafee pose before the start of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Bernie Sanders and Hillary Clinton laugh together before the start of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Supporters for Bernie Sanders march outside the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
Hillary Clinton, Jim Webb, Martin O'Malley and Bernie Sanders mingle at the conclusion of the debate in Las Vegas, Nevada October 13, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 14, 2015
