The Desperate Housewives
Actresses Vanessa Williams (L) and Marcia Cross (R) pose for photographers with "Desperate Housewives" co-star Felicity Huffman at the Hollywood Walk of Fame March 7, 2012. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actress Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Marcia Cross of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Felicity Huffman of the television series "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Ricardo Antonio Chavira (L) and Eva Longoria of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actress Eva Longoria of the show "Desperate Housewives" takes part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actors Ricardo Antonio Chavira (L) and Eva Longoria of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Desperate Housewives actresses (L-R) Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Marcia Cross arrive at the 2011 National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California September 10, 2011. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Actors James Denton (L) and Teri Hatcher of the show "Desperate Housewives" take part in a panel session at the ABC Winter TCA Press Tour in Pasadena, California January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Desperate Housewives actresses (L-R) Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria along with the rest of the cast accept the "Favorite Television Series" award during the National Council of La Raza ALMA Awards in Santa Monica, California...more
U.S. actress Nicollette Sheridan playing Edie Britt in the TV series "Desperate Housewives" smiles during a news conference in Vienna February 18, 2009. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader
Actresses Dana Delany, Marcia Cross and Teri Hatcher (L-R) of "Desperate Housewives" present an award at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Actresses Dana Delany (L) and Felicity Huffman from "Desperate Housewives" pose backstage at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
The cast of "Desperate Housewives" Dana Delany, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria and Nicollette Sheridan (L-R) take the stage at the 60th annual Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Actor Doug Savant, star of the ABC series "Desperate Housewives", arrives at the Disney ABC Television Group summer All Star party in Beverly Hills, California July 17, 2008. Photo taken July 17. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Marc Cherry (R) creator, writer and executive producer of the ABC series "Desperate Housewives" and Carlton Cuse, executive producer of "Lost" take part in the Show Runner panel at the Disney ABC Television Group summer press tour in Beverly Hills,...more
Actress Dana Delaney from "Desperate Housewives'' arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Nicollette Sheridan from "Desperate Housewives" arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Eva Longoria from "Desperate Housewives'' arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Actress Andrea Bowen from "Desperate Housewives" arrives at the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Stars of the ABC show "Desperate Housewives" (L-R) Felicity Huffman, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Marcia Cross arrive to attend the ABC Network upfronts in New York May 15, 2007. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Kiersten Warren from the television show "Desperate Housewives" is shown during the 13th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 28, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Actress Alfre Woodard, nominee for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work in 'Desperate Housewives,' arrives at the 58th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles August 27, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser more
Cast member Felicity Huffman (L) of the movie "Transamerica" is hugged by her "Desperate Housewives" co-star Nicollette Sheridan at a special screening of "Transamerica" at the AFI Los Angeles International Film Festival in Los Angeles, California...more
"Desperate Housewives" cast members Marcia Cross (L), Felicity Huffman (2nd L), Nicollette Sheridan (2nd R) and Teri Hatcher pose at a special screening of the film "Transamerica" at the AFI Los Angeles International Film Festival in Los Angeles,...more
Cast of "Desperate Housewives" (L-R) Marcia Cross, Nicollette Sheridan, Felicity Huffman and Eva Longoria pose at the 57th annual Prime Time Emmy Awards in Los Angeles September 18, 2005. Huffman won the Emmy for lead actress in a comedy series....more
(L-R) Cast members of "Desperate Housewives" Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Teri Hatcher, Eva Longoria and Nicollette Sheridan present at the 57th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles September 18, 2005....more
Actresses Brenda Strong, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri Hatcher and Nicollette Sheridan (L-R) of 'Desperate Housewives' arrive at ABC's upfront party. Actresses Brenda Strong, Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Teri...more
Male cast members of the television comedy series "Desperate Housewives (L-R) Steven Culp, Shawn Pyfrom, Doug Savant, Cody Kasch, Ricardo Antonio Chavira, Mark Moses, and Jesse Metcalfe pose with the Actor statuette they won as outstanding...more
Creator and Executive Producer Marc Cherry of "Desperate Housewives" appears with cast at the ABC Winter Press Tour. REUTERS/Lee Celano
Marcia Cross (R) and Felicity Huffman, cast members in the new television drama series "Desperate Housewives," pose during the premiere of the show at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, California October 3, 2004. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
Felicity Huffman, Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria and Teri Hatcher (L-R), cast members in the new ABC television drama "Desperate Housewives," pose during the show's premiere party at Barneys New York in Beverly Hills, California October 3, 2004....more
Marcia Cross of ABC's "Desperate Housewives" accepts the award for favourite new TV drama during the 31st annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California January 9, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Mark Moses of "Desperate Housewives" arrives during the 31st annual People's Choice Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, California January 9, 2005. REUTERS/Jim Ruymen
