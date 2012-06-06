Edition:
The Diamond Jubilee

<p>Queen Elizabeth rides in the 1902 State Landau carriage as she leads a carriage procession through central London, en route to Buckingham Palace, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton </p>

Queen Elizabeth rides in the 1902 State Landau carriage as she leads a carriage procession through central London, en route to Buckingham Palace, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly in formation over Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool </p>

The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team fly in formation over Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/Pool

<p>Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL </p>

Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL

<p>A police officer enjoys the atmosphere on the Mall near Buckingham Palace as crowds flock to see the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL </p>

A police officer enjoys the atmosphere on the Mall near Buckingham Palace as crowds flock to see the royal family during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (3rd L) looks up during a fly past as she stands with (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (3rd L) looks up during a fly past as she stands with (L-R) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Prince Charles, Prince William, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry on the balcony of Buckingham Palace in London June 5,...more

<p>Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL </p>

Queen Elizabeth travels by carriage to Buckingham Palace with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles after a Diamond Jubilee lunch at Westminster Hall in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Matthew Lloyd/POOL

<p>Spectators walk The Mall towards Buckingham Palace following a thanksgiving service to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton</p>

Spectators walk The Mall towards Buckingham Palace following a thanksgiving service to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathedral in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

<p>A rainbow forms over the city as a crowd gathers to attend Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Bebber/POOL </p>

A rainbow forms over the city as a crowd gathers to attend Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee Concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Bebber/POOL

<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster in a State Landau after a lunch to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool </p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster in a State Landau after a lunch to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool more

<p>Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Crowds gather outside Buckingham Palace as the royal family stand on the balcony to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in central London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>A squad of Beefeaters pass spectators to get to their correct position at the end of the Mall during Queen Elizabeths's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL </p>

A squad of Beefeaters pass spectators to get to their correct position at the end of the Mall during Queen Elizabeths's Diamond Jubilee celebrations in London June 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Cantlie/POOL

<p>Guards escort members of Britain's royal family as they head to Buckingham Palace after a lunch at Westminster Hall to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

Guards escort members of Britain's royal family as they head to Buckingham Palace after a lunch at Westminster Hall to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>Queen Elizabeth talks to Dean of Saint Paul's David Ison as they exit St Paul's Cathedral after a thanksgiving service to mark her Diamond Jubilee in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Queen Elizabeth talks to Dean of Saint Paul's David Ison as they exit St Paul's Cathedral after a thanksgiving service to mark her Diamond Jubilee in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The choir performs during the service of thanksgiving for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/POOL </p>

The choir performs during the service of thanksgiving for the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth at St Paul's Cathedral in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Ireland/POOL

<p>Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, after a lunch to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool </p>

Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge leave Westminster Hall in the Palace of Westminster, after a lunch to celebrate the Diamond Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth, in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Byrne/Pool

<p>Queen Elizabeth attends the service of thanksgiving to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathederal in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murray Sanders/POOL </p>

Queen Elizabeth attends the service of thanksgiving to mark the Diamond Jubilee at St Paul's Cathederal in central London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Murray Sanders/POOL

<p>A military marching band plays music as crowds line up to watch the carriage procession carrying the Royal family, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Elizabeth Dalziel/Pool </p>

A military marching band plays music as crowds line up to watch the carriage procession carrying the Royal family, during Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 5, 2012. REUTERS/Elizabeth Dalziel/Pool

<p>Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Fireworks explode over Buckingham Palace at the end of the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Britain's Prince Charles kisses the hand of his mother Queen Elizabeth during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Crowds watch along The Mall as Paul McCartney performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL </p>

Crowds watch along The Mall as Paul McCartney performs at the Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Palace in London June 4 , 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/POOL

<p>Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Queen Elizabeth waves to the crowd as the Jubilee crystal is brought onto the stage during her Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators on The Mall watch a firework display and beacon lighting at Buckingham Palace following the Diamond Jubilee concert in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Spectators on The Mall watch a firework display and beacon lighting at Buckingham Palace following the Diamond Jubilee concert in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Paul McCartney performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>A group poses for a family photograph during a street party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Clapham, South London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

A group poses for a family photograph during a street party to mark the Diamond Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth in Clapham, South London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker /pool </p>

Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in honour of Queen Elizabeth in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Parker /pool

<p>Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir</p>

Singer Elton John performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Royal fan William Wallace waits on The Mall for the start of the Diamond Jubilee concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Royal fan William Wallace waits on The Mall for the start of the Diamond Jubilee concert for Britain's Queen Elizabeth in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Guests chat as the sun sets on a street party to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Balham, south London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Guests chat as the sun sets on a street party to mark Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Balham, south London, June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Princes William (2nd R) and Harry (R) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson </p>

Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge waves a Union Flag as she watches with Princes William (2nd R) and Harry (R) during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Dave Thompson

<p>Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir </p>

Singer Robbie Williams performs during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/David Moir

<p>Spectators watch Robbie Williams on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price</p>

Spectators watch Robbie Williams on giant screens during the Diamond Jubilee concert in front of Buckingham Palace in London June 4, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Fireworks explode above Tower Bridge during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville</p>

Fireworks explode above Tower Bridge during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Toby Melville

<p>Emma Hrydziuszko, Helen Ashford and Kathleen Williams (L-R) sit on The Mall ahead of a concert at Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Paul Hackett </p>

Emma Hrydziuszko, Helen Ashford and Kathleen Williams (L-R) sit on The Mall ahead of a concert at Buckingham Palace in London, June 4, 2012 . REUTERS/Paul Hackett

<p>Spectators wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning</p>

Spectators wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Queen Elizabeth smiles during a celebration commemorating her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Queen Elizabeth smiles during a celebration commemorating her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>Spectators, including the royal family, watch the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Spectators, including the royal family, watch the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>People wear Union Flag umbrella hats as they wait in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor </p>

People wear Union Flag umbrella hats as they wait in the rain for the start of the river pageant to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

<p>The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL</p>

The 'Gloriana' leads the hand-powered craft towards Tower Bridge, during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant during her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Owen Humphries/POOL

<p>Queen Elizabeth watches from onboard the Spirit of Chartwell with other members of the Royal family during her Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Queen Elizabeth watches from onboard the Spirit of Chartwell with other members of the Royal family during her Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Spectator shelter from the rain as they wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Spectator shelter from the rain as they wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Westminster Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

The Spirit of Chartwell, carrying members of Britain's royal family, approaches Westminster Bridge during the Queens Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C), and Prince Philip (centre R), embark from Chelsea Harbour to join the pageant on the River Thames, in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool </p>

Britain's Queen Elizabeth (C), and Prince Philip (centre R), embark from Chelsea Harbour to join the pageant on the River Thames, in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Mulholland/Pool

<p>Members of the public wave from a boat during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant of Queen Elizabeth on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Members of the public wave from a boat during the Diamond Jubilee Pageant of Queen Elizabeth on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Spectators wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning </p>

Spectators wait for the start of the pageant along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

<p>Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands next to Princes Harry and William and Queen Elizabeth onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez </p>

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge stands next to Princes Harry and William and Queen Elizabeth onboard the Spirit of Chartwell during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

<p>The manpowered section of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant makes its way along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool </p>

The manpowered section of the Diamond Jubilee River Pageant makes its way along the River Thames in central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

<p>Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Pippa Middleton, sister of Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, waves as she passes Chelsea Bridge during Queen Elizabeth's Thames river pageant on her Diamond Jubilee in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Army guards fire canons during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett </p>

Army guards fire canons during the Queen's Diamond Jubilee Pageant on the River Thames in London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

<p>Spectators with Union Flags wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

Spectators with Union Flags wait for the start of a pageant in celebration of the Queen's Diamond Jubilee along the River Thames in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall join a street party in Piccadilly, central London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Chelsea pensioners as she arrives at Chelsea Pier for the start of a pageant in celebration of the her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bethany Clarke/pool </p>

Queen Elizabeth is greeted by Chelsea pensioners as she arrives at Chelsea Pier for the start of a pageant in celebration of the her Diamond Jubilee in London June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Bethany Clarke/pool

<p>Spectators walk along the Mall in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris </p>

Spectators walk along the Mall in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

<p>Spectators cover themselves from the rain as they wait for the pageant near Tower Bridge in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh </p>

Spectators cover themselves from the rain as they wait for the pageant near Tower Bridge in central London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

<p>The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

The remains of lunch lay on a table after a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at a church in Fulham London, June 3, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

<p>James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs </p>

James Burgess, his wife Katherine and daughter Charlotte applaud after a toast to the Queen as Jonny Messer, 4, grabs a bottle of champagne during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Fulham in London June 2, 2012. ...more

<p>Phoebe Mitchell plays wearing a Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mask during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples</p>

Phoebe Mitchell plays wearing a Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge mask during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>Guardsmen parade along The Mall in London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

Guardsmen parade along The Mall in London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

<p>Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples </p>

Organ Grinder Patrick Cooke plays music as visitors eat during a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee at Chatsworth House near Bakewell, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Darren Staples

<p>People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

People pose at a street party to celebrate Queen Elizabeth's Diamond Jubilee in Fulham, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price </p>

Number 10 Downing Street is seen decorated with bunting in London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price

<p>Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/pool </p>

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip view the horses from the parade ring before the Diamond Jubilee Coronation Cup race at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 2, 2012. REUTERS/Ben Stansall/pool

<p>Finn Grant of Criccieth, Wales, poses with a British flag and England hat on the infield while attending Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren</p>

Finn Grant of Criccieth, Wales, poses with a British flag and England hat on the infield while attending Ladies Day at the Epsom Derby festival in Epsom, southwest of London, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

<p>A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee in central London May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth </p>

A diadem, modelled on the one worn by the Queen at her coronation in 1953, is seen at Asprey jewellers ahead of her Diamond Jubilee in central London May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

