Wed Dec 11, 2013

The dirty air of China

Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 6, 2013

Residents wearing face masks use their mobile phones on a pedestrian overpass on a hazy day at the Pudong financial area in Shanghai, December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

December 9, 2013

The sun is seen behind smoke billowing from a chimney of a heating plant in Taiyuan, Shanxi province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

December 9, 2013

Children with respiratory diseases receive treatment at a hospital in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province December 9, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 9, 2013

A man wears a face mask while walking on the Bund in front of the financial district of Pudong during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 9, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

December 7, 2013

Apartment blocks are pictured amid the heavy haze in the morning in Beijing, December 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

December 6, 2013

Models wearing masks present jewellery on a runway at a jewellery fair on a hazy day in Nanjing, Jiangsu province December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 6, 2013

Local residents wait on motorcycles and bicycles at a traffic junction during a hazy day in downtown Shanghai December 6, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

December 5, 2013

College students wearing masks cover themselves with plastic bags as they participate in a performance art to raise awareness of air pollution, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

December 5, 2013

Women wear masks while walking on a bridge during a hazy day in Shanghai's financial district of Pudong December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song

A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

November 19, 2013

A residential compound is seen during a smoggy day in Wujiaqu, Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

November 3, 2013

Smoke rises from chimneys and facilities of steel plants on a hazy day in Benxi, Liaoning province November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

October 28, 2013

Paramilitary police officers stand guard near Tiananmen Gate on a hazy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

October 28, 2013

A woman and her children wearing masks ride a vehicle during a smoggy day in Beijing October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

October 28, 2013

An electronic screen is seen on a building amid heavy smog in Shenyang, Liaoning province October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

October 28, 2013

A man wearing a mask rides a bicycle during a smoggy day in Beijing, October 28, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

October 21, 2013

A traffic policeman signals to drivers during a smoggy day in Harbin, Heilongjiang province, October 21, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

October 18, 2013

A man wearing a mask is seen in front of the Forbidden City from the top of Jingshan Park on a hazy day in Beijing, October 18, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

August 31, 2013

A survivor receives medical treatment at a hospital after a liquid ammonia leak from a refrigeration unit of Shanghai Weng's Cold Storage Industrial Co. Ltd., in Shanghai, August 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

July 29, 2013

A view of haze over Beijing taken from an aircraft July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

July 9, 2013

Buildings are seen in the haze through a window in Beijing's central business district, July 9, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

May 2, 2013

A man wearing a mask is seen on a street in Beijing May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

March 6, 2013

A resident washes clothes in a yard in front of a water-cooling tower of Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp, in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

March 6, 2013

A statue of former Chinese leader Mao Zedong is seen in front of smoking chimneys at Wuhan Iron And Steel Corp in Wuhan, Hubei province, March 6, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013....more

March 7, 2013

A paramilitary police officer stands guard on Beijing's Tiananmen Square, near the Great Hall of the People (behind), the venue of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), in the heavy haze March 7, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 29, 2013

Cars drive on and under Guomao Bridge on a heavy hazy day in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

January 31, 2013

Workers carrying boxes walk past the fog-enveloped National Stadium, also known as the "Bird's Nest", at Beijing Olympic park, on a foggy day in Beijing, January 31, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

January 30, 2013

A cleaner pushes a dust cart as she walks along a street on a foggy day in Zaozhuang, Shandong province January 30, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

January 29, 2013

A woman wearing a mask walks on a heavy haze day during winter in Beijing January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Pictures