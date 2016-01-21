The disputed Jordan Valley

A view shows Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 21, 2016. Israel confirmed on Thursday it was planning to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank, close to Jordan, a move likely to exacerbate...more

A view shows Jordan Valley near the West Bank city of Jericho, January 21, 2016. Israel confirmed on Thursday it was planning to appropriate a large tract of fertile land in the occupied West Bank, close to Jordan, a move likely to exacerbate tensions with Western allies and already drawing international condemnation. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

