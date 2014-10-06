Edition:
The Ebola Island Clinic

A health worker wearing protective equipment feeds a patient being treated for Ebola at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. After being refurbished by the Liberian Ministry of Health and Social Welfare with support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other partners, the Island Clinic opened its doors as an Ebola treatment centre. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Monday, October 06, 2014
A patient is disinfected as he is discharged outside the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. Within 24 hours of opening, the clinic was filled beyond capacity. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers wearing protective equipment hold hands as they pray at the start of their shift before entering the Ebola treatment center at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. Ugandan doctors and nurses deployed by WHO are working around the clock, together with Liberians who have been specially trained in infection control and clinical care of Ebola patients. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A patient arrives at the Island Clinic, where people are being treated for Ebola, in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment provides his colleague with patient data at the end of his shift from the Ebola treatment center at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment is pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Young patients are discharged from the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

A health worker wearing protective equipment is disinfected outside the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers wearing protective equipment are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers wearing protective equipment are disinfected outside the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers wearing protective equipment are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Health workers wearing protective equipment stand at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014, where patients are treated for Ebola. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

Patients being treated for Ebola are pictured at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

