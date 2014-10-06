The Ebola Island Clinic

Health workers wearing protective equipment hold hands as they pray at the start of their shift before entering the Ebola treatment center at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. Ugandan doctors and nurses deployed by WHO are working...more

Health workers wearing protective equipment hold hands as they pray at the start of their shift before entering the Ebola treatment center at the Island Clinic in Monrovia, September 30, 2014. Ugandan doctors and nurses deployed by WHO are working around the clock, together with Liberians who have been specially trained in infection control and clinical care of Ebola patients. REUTERS/Christopher Black/WHO

