Pictures | Fri Mar 9, 2012 | 10:50pm IST

The elusive Joseph Kony

<p>Joseph Kony of the Lord's Resistance Army is seen in this image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

<p>Leader of the Lord's Resistance Army Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

<p>Joseph Kony addresses his first news conference in 20 years of rebellion in Nabanga, Sudan, where he called on a ceasefire with the government as a prelude to peace talks, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

<p>Joseph Kony addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

<p>Joseph Kony speaks to journalists at Ri-Kwamba in southern Sudan in November 2006. REUTERS/Stuart Price/Pool </p>

<p>Joseph Kony in an image taken from Reuters TV in Nairobi in May 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV</p>

<p>Joseph Kony (seated C), surrounded by his officers, addresses a news conference in Nabanga, Sudan, August 1, 2006. REUTERS/Adam Pletts </p>

<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

<p>Joseph Kony in Nairobi in an image taken from Reuters TV in April 2006. REUTERS/Reuters TV </p>

