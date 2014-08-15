The Emir of Kano

A griot plays a horned instrument at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes...more

A griot plays a horned instrument at the emir's palace during Ramadan in Kano, Nigeria, July 18, 2014. The Emirate of Kano is part of the Sokoto Caliphate, one of the great Islamic empires that dotted the Sahel, profiting from caravan routes connecting Africa's interior with its Mediterranean coast. REUTERS/Joe Penney

