The end of Brangelina

Director and cast member Angelina Jolie and her husband and co-star Brad Pitt pose at the premiere of "By the Sea" during the opening night of AFI FEST 2015 in Hollywood, California November 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2015
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, stars of "Mr. & Mrs. Smith", pose with one of the film's producers, Arnon Milchan of New Regency at the film's premiere in Los Angeles June 7, 2005. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the 84th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, February 27, 2012
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt kiss at their table during the 14th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles January 27, 2008. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Monday, January 28, 2008
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
Brad Pitt carries adopted son Maddox as Angelina Jolie carries adopted daughter Zahara during their stroll outside their hotel in Mumbai November 12, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Reuters / Sunday, November 12, 2006
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt arrive for the screening of the film "The Exchange" at the 61st Cannes Film Festival May 20, 2008. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Tuesday, May 20, 2008
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children at Narita airport, near Tokyo, January 27, 2009. From L-R: Pax, Knox Leon (carried by Pitt), Maddox (obscured), Zahara, Vivienne Marcheline (carried by Jolie) and Shiloh. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Tuesday, January 27, 2009
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the premiere of the movie "Salt" at the Grauman's Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California July 19, 2010. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Tuesday, July 20, 2010
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are seen on the set of Jolie's directorial debut "In the Land of Blood and Honey" in Budapest November 8, 2010. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, November 08, 2010
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive on the red carpet for the screening of the film "The Tree of Life", by director Terrence Malick, in competition at the 64th Cannes Film Festival, May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Reuters / Monday, May 16, 2011
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie leave a restaurant with their children in Venice, February 16, 2010. REUTERS/Michele Crosera

Reuters / Tuesday, February 16, 2010
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the Japan premiere of Pitt's film "Moneyball" in Tokyo November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

Reuters / Wednesday, November 09, 2011
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie depart at the end of the 18th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, California January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Monday, January 30, 2012
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt attend the "Cinema for Peace 2012" charity gala during the 62nd Berlinale film festival in Berlin February 13, 2012. REUTERS/Andreas Rentz/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, February 14, 2012
An aerial view of the 17th-century Chateau Miraval, the $60 million estate which is owned by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is seen in the village of Correns, southern France, August 10, 2012. REUTERS/Philippe Laurenson

Reuters / Friday, August 10, 2012
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for the premiere of the film World War Z in Berlin June 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tobias Schwarz

Reuters / Wednesday, June 05, 2013
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive with their children Knox (2nd R), Vivienne (3rd L) and Pax (L) at Haneda international airport in Tokyo July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Sunday, July 28, 2013
Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt and son Maddox arrive at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards in Hollywood, November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Actress and Special Envoy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt, look at photographs of victims of violence at the 'End Sexual Violence in Conflict' summit in London June 12, 2014. REUTERS/Lefteris Pitarakis/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, June 12, 2014
Angelina Jolie kisses Brad Pitt as she is announced recipient of the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award at the 5th Annual Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Governors Awards at The Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood, California November 16, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Sunday, November 17, 2013
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive for a special Maleficent Costume Display at Kensington Palace in London May 8, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor

Reuters / Thursday, May 08, 2014
Angelina Jolie waves at fans with Brad Pitt as they arrive at the premiere of "Maleficent" at El Capitan theater in Hollywood, California May 28, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Reuters / Thursday, May 29, 2014
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie arrive at the British Academy of Film and Arts (BAFTA) awards ceremony at the Royal Opera House in London February 16, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Monday, February 17, 2014
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie pose at the Japan premiere of his movie "World War Z" in Tokyo July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Reuters / Monday, July 29, 2013
