The end of WWII

General Douglas MacArthur signs as Supreme Allied Commander during Japan's formal surrender ceremonies on the battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay in a September 2, 1945 file photo. A ceremony to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender, marking the end of World War Two, is to be held Wednesday on the same battleship, now anchored at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. REUTERS/Lt. C. F. Wheeler/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
1 / 19
Japan's delegation gather to sign the formal surrender document on the U.S. Navy battleship USS Missouri in Tokyo Bay in a September 2, 1945 file photo. REUTERS/US Navy/Handout via Reuters

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
2 / 19
A local resident watches Russian servicemen marching during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
3 / 19
Russian military helicopters fly above servicemen standing in formation during a parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
4 / 19
Russian servicemen dressed in historical uniform march during a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two in the Far Eastern city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Russia, September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Sergei Krasnoukhov

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
5 / 19
A man cycles past stands raised at Beijing's Tiananmen Square September 2, 2015 as the capital prepares for Wednesday's parade. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
6 / 19
Paramilitary policemen and members of a gun salute team shout slogans at an oath-taking ceremony for the upcoming military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
7 / 19
Aircraft perform during a rehearsal for a military parade in Beijing August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
8 / 19
Students prepare ahead of a medal ceremony marking the 70th anniversary of the Victory of Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, for World War Two veterans, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China September 2, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
9 / 19
A man and a woman dressed as a U.S. sailor and a nurse pose for photographs during an re-enactment of the famous kiss celebrating the end of World War Two in New York 70 years ago, as other participants form the figure "70", to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the end of the war, in Luoyang, Henan province, China, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
10 / 19
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march in formation past the Tiananmen Square before a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
11 / 19
An honour guest with medals on his coat arrives to his seat to watch a military parade commemorating the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two in Beijing, China September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Andy Wong/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
12 / 19
Paramilitary policemen and members of a gun salute team prepare to fire cannons during a training session for the upcoming military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of the World War Two, at a military base in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, September 02, 2015
13 / 19
Peter Choi, 93, a World War Two veteran, poses for a photo with a document written in different languages identifying him as a British soldier, in Hong Kong, China August 13, 2015. Choi joined the Hong Kong Chinese Regiment, a British army unit, in August 1941 as an anti-aircraft gunner. British-Chinese soldiers took part in the defence of Hong Kong against the Japanese Army alongside their British counterparts, and many of them were killed or wounded or ended up as prisoners of war. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, August 16, 2015
14 / 19
Soldiers of the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China march with flags displaying names of several PLA's formations during a rehearsal ahead of a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/cnsphoto

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
15 / 19
A visitor walks on a glass flooring above Japanese military flags seized by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) during World War Two, at the Museum of the War of Chinese People's Resistance Against Japanese Aggression, in Beijing, China, September 1, 2015, ahead of the commemoration of the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Tuesday, September 01, 2015
16 / 19
Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) prepare in front of the Tiananmen Gate ahead of the military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
17 / 19
A man dressed as a Japanese imperial army soldier marches at Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo August 15, 2015, to mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Reuters / Saturday, August 15, 2015
18 / 19
Members of military choir stand in formation at the Tiananmen Square before a military parade to mark the 70th anniversary of the end of World War Two, in Beijing, China September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / Thursday, September 03, 2015
19 / 19
