Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 6, 2017 | 9:36pm IST

The eruption of Piton de la Fournaise

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
A long time exposure shows molten lava which flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
1 / 14
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
2 / 14
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, February 05, 2017
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
3 / 14
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
4 / 14
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File

Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File

Reuters / Tuesday, February 07, 2006
Lava from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano blocks the main national RN 2 road which connects the island from East to South, July 2001. REUTERS/File
Close
5 / 14
Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
6 / 14
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
7 / 14
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as lava flows from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
8 / 14
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on...more

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Two volcanologists stand on cooled volcanic rock as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, one of the world's most active volcanoes, in this picture taken July 31, 2015, on the French Indian Ocean Reunion Island. The volcano erupted on Friday, opening up a 800-metre-long crack in its crater and sending hot jets of molten lava spewing up from the peak. Picture taken July 31, 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
9 / 14
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Tuesday, August 25, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, August 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
10 / 14
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet

The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet

Reuters / Tuesday, January 30, 2007
The Piton de la Fournaise volcano erupts, March 2001. REUTERS/Richard Bouhet
Close
11 / 14
Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files

Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files

Reuters / Monday, February 06, 2006
Scientists stand near a lava flow from the Piton de la Fournaise volcano, October 2000. REUTERS/Files
Close
12 / 14
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
Molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
13 / 14
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt

Reuters / Sunday, August 02, 2015
The moon rises as molten lava erupts from the Piton de la Fournaise, July 2015. REUTERS/Gilles Adt
Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Next Slideshows

Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Therapeutic swaddling for adults

Otonamaki is a new form of therapy where people are wrapped in large swaddling cloth to alleviate posture problems and stiffness.

06 Feb 2017
Mass marriage in India

Mass marriage in India

Photographs from a mass marriage ceremony in Bahirkhand village, north of Kolkata.

06 Feb 2017
India this week

India this week

Our best India pictures this week.

03 Feb 2017
Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Groundhog Day in Punxsutawney

Year after year, groundhog Punxsutawney Phil looks for his shadow to determine if spring is in the air in Pennsylvania.

02 Feb 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast