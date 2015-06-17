The eruptions of Mount Sinabung
A resident rides his motorcycle as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Namanteran village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Irsan Mulyadi
Volcanic ash spew from Mount Sinabung as it erupts, as seen from Kuta Tengah Village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Residents ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Hot ash as seen during an eruption of Mount Sinabung in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 14, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
Residents with faces covered in ash ride on a motorcycle as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Sukandebi village in Karo Regency, Indonesia's North Sumatra province, June 13, 2015. REUTERS/Antara Foto/Rony Muharrman
A villager watches as Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, in Kuta Tengah village, Karo Regency in Indonesia's North Sumatra April 1, 2015. REUTERS/Y.T Haryono
Mount Sinabung volcano erupts, as seen from Tiga Pancur village, October 8, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A villager runs as Mount Sinabung erupts at Sigarang-Garang village in Karo district, February 1, 2014. REUTERS/S Aditya
Mount Sinabung is seen during an eruption from Naman Teran village in Karo district, January 20, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Pyroclastic flow glows red during the eruption of Mount Sinabung near Sigarang Garang village in Karo district, January 19, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Ash-covered motorcycles are pictured as rescue team members walk through ash during rescue operations after the Mount Sinabung eruption at Suka Meriah village in Karo, February 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
Workers harvest cabbage as Mount Sinabung spews ash at Jraya village in Karo district, February 5, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A long exposure photo shows star trails as Mount Sinabung volcano spews hot lava as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, January 9, 2014. REUTERS/YT Haryono
Hot lava from Mount Sinabung volcano hits trees as seen from Berastepu village in Karo district, January 8, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A hibiscus flower is seen on an ash-covered plant at Mardingding village in Karo district, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Jraya village in Karo district, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Beawiharta
A man looks at Mount Sinabung spewing ash from Jraya village in Karo district, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A woman looks on as Mount Sinabung spews ash, as pictured from Sibintun village in Karo district, November 18, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
A man holds his son while walking on dried corn with Mount Sinabung spewing ash in the background at Sibintun village in Karo district, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Beawiharta
Mount Sinabung spews ash as seen from Tiga Pancur village in Karo district, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Lightning strikes as Mount Sinabung volcano spews ash and hot lava, at Simpang Empat village in Karo district, September 18, 2013. REUTERS/YT Haryono
A mother holds her child as Mount Sinabung spews ash and hot lava during an eruption in Perteguhan village in Karo district, September 17, 2013. REUTERS/Roni Bintang
Mount Sinabung volcano spews smoke in Suka Nalu village in the district of Tanah Karo, August 30, 2010. REUTERS/Tarmizy Harva
