The Etan Patz case

<p>A copy photo of Etan Patz taken from his missing poster is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York, April 19, 2012. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A note to the media signed by Stan Patz, father of Etan Patz who disappeared 33 years ago, is seen at the entrance outside the family home in New York May 25, 2012. Pedro Hernandez who police say confessed to strangling Etan Patz was charged with second-degree murder, 33 years after the 6-year-old boy vanished from his New York neighborhood and changed the way the nation responds to missing children. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Marisa Perry of New York lays flowers where Etan Patz was allegedly murdered 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>A makeshift memorial is placed outside the premises where Etan Patz allegedly disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Becky Hernandez (L) and Rosemary Hernandez, daughter and wife of Pedro Hernandez respectively, leave Manhattan Criminal Court in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>New York Police investigate an alleyway close to where Etan Patz disappeared 33 years ago in New York May 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>New York Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Zimmerman speaks to members of the media during the announcement of the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. Kelly said Hernandez, 51, confessed to choking the young boy in the basement of the small food market where Hernandez worked stocking shelves, then disposed of the body in a plastic bag that he threw in the trash. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>New York Police Department Commissioner Raymond W. Kelly announces the arrest of Pedro Hernandez in relation to the case of Etan Patz in New York, May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

<p>New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance leaves a Manhattan Court in New York May 24, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly</p>

<p>Members of the media gather at the the scene near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer stands guard near an apartment building, where authorities were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A New York City Police Department (NYPD) officer and an FBI agent stand at the entrance of the basement of an apartment building, where they were searching for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, in New York April 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Julie, mother of Etan Patz who disappeared in 1979, watches out the window of her SoHo apartment as down the street FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in Patz's disappearance. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>People walk their dogs by a scene where FBI agents and New York City police officers work at a New York City apartment building, April 21, 2012, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 21, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce</p>

<p>New York Police Department's spokesman Paul Brown holds an original missing poster of Etan Patz during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance, in New York April 19, 2012. The authorities began their search early on Thursday at the SoHo neighborhood building where the 6-year-old boy disappeared, FBI spokesman Peter Donald said. Patz, who was one of the first missing children to appear on a milk carton, was formally declared dead in 2001. His disappearance helped launch a national movement on the issue of missing children. The date May 25 was declared "National Missing Child Day" in his honor. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>A copy photo of the original missing poster of Etan Patz is shown during a news conference near a New York City apartment building, where police and FBI agents were searching a basement for clues in the boy's 1979 disappearance in New York, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Stanly Patz, father of Etan Patz, takes a photo from his fire escape as Crime Scene Investigators search for clues in the 1979 disappearance of his son, in New York April 20, 2012. REUTERS/John Roca</p>

<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers work at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>FBI agents watch as a dumpster for evidence collection is off loaded at the scene of a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Members of the media photograph FBI agents and New York City police officers remove concrete to sift through for evidence from a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>Passers-by watch as a New York City police officer stands near a New York City apartment building, where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

<p>FBI agents and New York City police officers stand near a New York City apartment building where they were searching a basement for clues in the 1979 disappearance of Etan Patz, April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford</p>

