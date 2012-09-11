The evolution of Occupy
Protesters with the U.S. flag demonstrate outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz.
N.Y. police officers receive instructions as they stand near protesters sleeping at Zuccotti park, where they are camping out, before demonstrating outside the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) September 21, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A protester climbs a police truck during a demonstration by the 'Indignant' group against banking and finance in Rome October 15, 2011. REUTERS/Remo Casilli
A police officer attempts to control the scene after being surrounded while making an arrest at an "Occupy Wall Street" demonstration in response to an early morning police raid which displaced Occupy Oakland's tent city in Oakland, California...more
A member of the Occupy Wall Street movement surveys tents set up in Zuccotti Park during the first winter snow fall in New York October 29, 2011. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A demonstrator waves a flag as rubbish burns at the Occupy Oakland demonstration in Oakland, California, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/ Stephen Lam
Demonstrators with a giant "Occupy Earth" banner calling for the cancellation of the Keystone XL pipeline, protest in front of the White House in Washington November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Adam Murray, a member of the protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral, sits in a coffee shop close to the camp, in central London November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement kiss while standing on top of a bus stop during an unannounced raid by the New York City Police Department outside Zuccotti Park in New York, in the early hours of November 15, 2011. ...more
An Occupy Wall Street protester argues with New York city police officers as he re-enters New York's Zuccotti Park November 15, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
An Occupy Wall Street demonstrator is arrested by New York City Police during what protest organizers called a "Day of Action" in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A 99% sign is projected on the Verizon Building by Occupy Wall Street demonstrators during what protest organizers called a day of action in New York November 17, 2011. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
A University of California Davis police officer pepper-sprays students during their sit-in at an "Occupy UCD" demonstration in Davis, California November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Brian Nguyen
UC Davis students protest at an "Occupy UCD" rally on campus in Davis, California November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A Los Angeles police officer walks through debris after the Occupy LA encampment was dismantled outside City Hall in Los Angeles November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
An Occupy Boston protester demonstrates as Boston Police and the city of Boston rejected attempts to bring in winterized tents to camp in Boston, Massachusetts, December 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yusuke Suzuki
Occupy DC movement protesters rally outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
Protesters from the Occupy Wall Street movement fill the hallway outside of the offices of Senator Scott Brown (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A banker is surrounded by protesters from the Occupy San Francisco movement who took over a Bank of America branch in San Francisco, California November 16, 2011. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Marine veteran Scott Olsen (front), who suffered a head injury at the October 25 Occupy Oakland protest, leads demonstrators during the Occupy movements' attempts to shut down West Coast ports in Oakland, California December 12, 2011. REUTERS/Laird...more
Drew Hornbain (2nd L), Haywood Carey (2nd R) and Aaron Black (R) look at a map on a laptop in an office space being used by organizers of the Occupy Wall Street movement at 50 Broadway in New York December 7, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement stand with signs outside Duarte Square in New York, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Retired Episcopal bishop George E. Packard (purple robe) and other protesters affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement are detained after climbing a ladder to illegally trespass on a privately-owned piece of land near Juan Pablo Duarte Square...more
A protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement poses for photos while climbing a ladder to enter a privately-owned piece of land near Juan Pablo Duarte Square in New York, December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
New York City Police officers detain a protester affiliated with the Occupy Wall Street movement during a protest in New York December 17, 2011. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A protester of the occupy movement wears a Santa Claus costume as he walks through the occupy camp next to the euro sculpture outside the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt's banking district December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Kai...more
Police officers arrest an occupy protester as she cries outside Republican presidential candidate and Representative Michele Bachmann's office in Urbandale, Iowa December 31, 2011. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
Signs are displayed at the Occupy Des Moines office in Des Moines, Iowa January 1, 2012. REUTERS/Joshua Lott
A man who calls himself Minotaur smokes in a Occupy-movement inspired camp near the Reichstag in Berlin, January 6, 2012. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A'lynn Hayward, 63, a demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement," stands outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A protester is seen at the "Occupy" camp in Manchester, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Protesters play music at the "Occupy" camp in Manchester, New Hampshire January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Activists with Occupy Los Angeles and African American faith and clergy community members pray as they come together to hold an Occupy the Dream rally in honor of American civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King outside the Los Angeles Federal...more
A businessman looks over the the Occupy London protest camp outside St Paul's Cathedral in London January 18, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
People help a man who fell as protestors knock down a barricade in front of the U.S. Supreme Court building, on the anniversary of the Citizens United decision, in Washington, January 20, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
A demonstrator with the "Occupy Movement" rallies outside the presidential debates at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Bailiffs try to remove a protester from the Occupy Central movement, at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. The group has occupied the area for over ten months. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters from the Occupy Hong Kong movement wait as bailiffs prepare to remove them from an area at the HSBC headquarters in Hong Kong September 11, 2012. Police cleared a few remaining Occupy Hong Kong protesters from an open-air plaza beneath...more
A man affiliated with the Occupy Toronto smokes a cigarette during "May Day" protests at Queens park in Toronto, May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Occupy Wall Street activists, one wearing a Guy Fawkes mask, rest on a sidewalk during a May Day demonstration in New York May 1, 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
