The extreme poor of Mexico

<p>Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's social development agency, uses as its benchmark for "extreme poverty". REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Girls sit together at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. Nearly 90 percent of people in this ramshackle settlement live on less than the 684 pesos ($51.54 USD) a month, which CONEVAL, the government's social development agency, uses as its benchmark for "extreme poverty". REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Women bake tortillas in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

People leave a church after a service in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Girls grind corn to make cornmeal for tortillas at a house in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A donkey eats hay next to a broken car in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Men play with musical instruments at a home they share with others in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Girls play in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A man stands on a street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A girl walks on one of the two paved streets in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Children carry buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas while leaving the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Women walk in the street in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A man rests his hands on a table after playing the saxophone in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A man rings a church bell in San Simon Zahuatlan July 12, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A girl sits at a neighbour's house where corn is being ground in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

People bleed out a cow, before slaughtering it so that it may be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A woman collects the blood of a cow, before it is slaughtered for an entire village's consumption, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A woman stands in her cooking hut in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

A man walks past two severed knees from a cow which are to be consumed, no parts of the creature is wasted after it was slaughtered during a religious festival, in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Girls sit next to buckets filled with cornmeal to make tortillas at the house of a neighbor in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Buckets filled with cow blood, which have been saved for an entire village's consumption, are seen in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

<p>Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut </p>

Men stand near pieces of cow meat hanging by trees, to be consumed by the entire village, during a religious festival in San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

