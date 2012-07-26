The extreme poor of Mexico

Dust rises from the mountains surrounding San Simon Zahuatlan July 13, 2012. More than 12 million Mexicans have joined the ranks of the poor since former president Vicente Fox left office six years ago, making poverty a top issue in the July 1 presidential vote. The election winner, Enrique Pena Nieto, has said he will bring jobs, education and clean water to wide swaths of the country where poverty is a stubborn reminder of successive governments' failure to unlock Mexico's full economic potential. REUTERS/Claudia Daut