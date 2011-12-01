The fall of Gbagbo

Refugees of the Guere ethnic group mourn the death of a relative, inside a temporary camp set up at a Catholic church in Duekoue May 18, 2011. The refugees in this crowded church ground in west Ivory Coast were chased out of their homes by soldiers or ethnic militias during a violent post-poll power struggle between former president Laurent Gbagbo and his rival Alassane Ouattara that ended last month with Gbagbo's capture. Some 27,000 are still taking refuge in a Catholic mission, and most are still too terrified to return home. The area around Duekoue saw some of the worst violence of the whole crisis. REUTERS/Luc Gnago