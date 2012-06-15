The fall of Greece
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police,...more
A man sets himself on fire outside a bank branch in Thessaloniki in northern Greece September 16, 2011. The 55-year old man had entered the bank and asked for a renegotiation of his overdue loan payments on his home and business, according to police, which he could not pay, but was refused by the bank. REUTERS/Nodas Stylianidis/www.photoreportage.gr
A riot policeman falls after being hit with molotov cocktail near the Greek parliament in Athens during a nationwide strike in Greece, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A woman picks her way past a burned-out shop after a night of violence which followed the Greek parliament approval of a deeply unpopular austerity bill in Athens, February 13, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Protesters gesture in front of the Greek parliament during a rally against government austerity measures in Athens June 29, 2010. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Parliament employees raise a mast after they replaced a torn-off Greek flag with a new one atop the parliament in Athens Syntagma (Constitution) square April 18, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off...more
Natassa Papakonstantinou, 43, looks out of the window of her apartment in Kifisia, a suburb of Athens, March 14, 2012. Natassa lost her telecom services job of 12 years in August 2011 and was not paid for the last six months. She is now living off her savings and 461 euros ($611) from the government per month. When her savings run out in August she must leave her flat. She spends several hours a day searching and applying for jobs on the internet but still has not found any. Natassa is unable to afford to socialise much and has no family so she spends long periods of time alone. She says "I don't even listen to music much now. I used to love it but in the bad times of your life you forget about your hobbies." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
The facade of the Bank of Greece is stained with red paint thrown by demonstrators after a rally against Greek government's planned education reforms in central Athens September 8, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
Greek riot policemen rest in front of graffiti written on the wall of a bank during violent demonstrations over austerity measures in Athens, May 5, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A man walks by two foreign beggars outside the building of the Central Bank of Greece in central Athens May 16, 2012. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, is pictured with his wife Voula, 32, and son Elias, 1, in the living room of their home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. Before the crisis Stamatakos was able to make a living by...more
Dimitris Stamatakos, 36, is pictured with his wife Voula, 32, and son Elias, 1, in the living room of their home in the village of Krokeae in the Peloponesse area of Greece, March 18, 2012. Before the crisis Stamatakos was able to make a living by selling olives that he farmed on the land he owns, now he is forced to labour for neighbouring farms and do odd jobs to earn his living. The crisis is also putting a strain on his marriage to his wife Voula, 32. He says, "I row with my wife a lot about money. She thinks I should be doing more. What more can I do? I'm just getting by." REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A cleaning lady sweeps the floor at the Athens stock exchange July 21, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A student from Thessaloniki sits opposite the Greek parliament in central Athens with a banner that reads "hunger strike by a free serf with no debt", October 14, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University (TEI) for four years where he received a degree in...more
Manolis Ouranos, a 30 year-old cook, poses for a picture in the Mavros Gatos (Black Cat) tavern in Psiri neighboorhood in central Athens May 23, 2012. Manolis studied at Athens Technology University (TEI) for four years where he received a degree in civil engineering. He hoped to find a permanent job in public sector infrastructure but has been working as a cook for four months instead. He now takes cooking lessons which he funds with his salary as a cook. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. With Greece teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, parliament is due to vote this week on a package of spending...more
A protester wearing a gas mask walks beside a burning van during violent protests against austerity measures in Athens, June 28, 2011. With Greece teetering on the brink of bankruptcy, parliament is due to vote this week on a package of spending cuts, tax increases and privatisations agreed as part of a massive bailout aimed at averting the euro zone's first default. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis (GREECE - Tags: POLITICS BUSINESS CIVIL UNREST EMPLOYMENT IMAGES OF THE DAY)
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be...more
A German tourist sits on a sunbed on the beach of the Olympia Riviera resort in the town of Killini, some 285 kms southwest of Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's sandy resorts, azure waters and ancient temples remain popular, but will not, it seems, be enough to pull it out of a fifth year of recession. The pain is already being felt - tourist receipts for the first quarter tumbled by 15.1 percent to 396.3 million euros from 466.7 million euros, the Bank of Greece said. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
A woman with her hands chained demonstrates during a rally against austerity measures in Athens April 27, 2010. REUTERS/Yiorgos Karahalis
A commuter comes out of a closed metro station during a 24-hour metro strike in Athens January 17, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A commuter sits inside a bus during a 24-hour metro, tram and urban railway transport strike in Athens September 23, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A man drinks coffee in front of a mural near the coastal town of Kalamatta in the Messinia area of Greece March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Sausage, a stray dog, barks at a group of riot policemen who are struggling to avoid a petrol bomb thrown by protesters during a demonstration in Athens October 5, 2011. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Irena, a 50 years old Polish homeless worker, smokes a cigarette on a bench at a park, where she lives, in central Athens January 15, 2012. Irena's husband had died on Christmas day next to her in the same park. Greece's jobless rate hit a record...more
Irena, a 50 years old Polish homeless worker, smokes a cigarette on a bench at a park, where she lives, in central Athens January 15, 2012. Irena's husband had died on Christmas day next to her in the same park. Greece's jobless rate hit a record high of 18.4 percent in August, with the number of unemployment rising to 907,953, about 48% up from 2010. Estimates by NGO Klimaka and the Red Cross put the number of homeless people in Greece at around 20,000 of these. According to the European Federation of National Organizations working with the Homeless (FEANTSA), there has been a dramatic rise in homelessness in Greece; the vast majority of them are foreign immigrants. REUTERS/Yannis Behrakis
Patients ask for help inside a medical centre of the Greek Delegation of the Doctors of the World in Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's rundown state hospitals are cutting off vital drugs, limiting non-urgent operations and rationing even basic medical...more
Patients ask for help inside a medical centre of the Greek Delegation of the Doctors of the World in Athens May 31, 2012. Greece's rundown state hospitals are cutting off vital drugs, limiting non-urgent operations and rationing even basic medical materials for exhausted doctors as a combination of economic crisis and political stalemate strangle health funding. With Greece now in its fifth year of deep recession, trapped under Europe's biggest public debt burden and dependent on international help to keep paying its bills, the effects are starting to bite deeply into vital services. REUTERS/Yorgos Karahalis
A mourner cries at the spot where a man committed suicide at central Syntagma square in Athens, April 5, 2012. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A demonstrator is detained by riot police during anti-austerity protests in Athens, June 29, 2011. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. Greek taxi drivers blocked roads to Athens' airport and main harbour on Monday, holding up thousands of tourists at the start of a...more
A commuter walks next to immobilized taxis during a protest near the Athens International airport, July 18, 2011. Greek taxi drivers blocked roads to Athens' airport and main harbour on Monday, holding up thousands of tourists at the start of a two-day protest against plans to liberalize their trade. REUTERS/John Kolesidis
