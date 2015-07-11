The families of Srebrenica

Hajra Catic and Edmin Jakubovic search for the remains of her son where Edmin had last seen him wounded on the ground in Bokcin Potok near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 23, 2015. Six months ago, she found a skull and a jaw, but the DNA...more

Hajra Catic and Edmin Jakubovic search for the remains of her son where Edmin had last seen him wounded on the ground in Bokcin Potok near Srebrenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina, June 23, 2015. Six months ago, she found a skull and a jaw, but the DNA results are still not available. She fears that if she doesn't find his remains, it will be as he had never existed. All that is left of her son is his picture. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

