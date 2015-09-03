The family of Aylan Kurdi
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, cries as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. The family of Aylan, a Syrian toddler whose body washed up on a Turkish beach, had been trying to emigrate to Canada after fleeing...more
Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia...more
Tima Kurdi, sister of Syrian refugee Abdullah Kurdi whose sons Aylan and Galip and wife Rehan were among 12 people who drowned in Turkey trying to reach Greece, cries while speaking to the media outside her home in Coquitlam, British Columbia...more
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, is comforted by an unidentified man as he leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi, father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year-old Aylan Kurdi, waits in front of a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Abdullah Kurdi (C), father of three-year old Aylan Kurdi, leaves a morgue in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
A morgue employee places coffins containing the bodies of drowned Syrian migrants into a vehicle to transport them to the airport in Mugla, Turkey, September 3, 2015. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Next Slideshows
Pictures of the month: August
Our top photos from the month of August.
China's massive military parade
China held its biggest display of military might in a parade to commemorate victory over Japan in World War Two.
Migrant train leaves Budapest
Hundreds of migrants left Budapest aboard a packed train bound for a town on the Austrian border after two days of chaos.
The end of WWII
Parades and ceremonies mark the 70th anniversary of Japan's formal surrender, signaling the end of World War Two.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.