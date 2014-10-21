The fashion of Oscar de la Renta
Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
