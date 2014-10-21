Edition:
Tue Oct 21, 2014

The fashion of Oscar de la Renta

Amy Adams, best supporting actress nominee for her role in The Master, has her Oscar de la Renta dress adjusted by an assistant as she arrives at the 85th Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta smiles after presenting his Autumn/Winter 2013 collection during New York Fashion Week, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Autumn/Winter 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring/Summer 2013 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Fall/Winter 2012 collection. REUTERS/Allison Joyce

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta 2011 collection. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Penelope Cruz and Oscar de la Renta pose on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 2, 2011. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2011 collection. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta arrives with Oprah Winfrey at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit in New York, May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2010 collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedfor

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar De La Renta Spring 2009 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Jennifer Garner, dressed in Oscar de la Renta, at the 80th annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 24, 2008. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
2009 Oscar De La Renta fall collection. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
Oscar de la Renta Spring 2008 collection. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Tuesday, October 21, 2014
