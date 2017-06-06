The felt bodega
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation "The Convenience Store (8 'til Late)," which recreates a New York convenience store but with all the products made of felt at The Standard, High Line in Manhattan, New...more
Felt packets of candy sit on a shelf in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Felt meats hang in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses in her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
A person reaches into a felt ice-cream freezer featured in British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
People walk through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Willem Grant of Manhattan walks through British artist Lucy Sparrow's installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
British artist Lucy Sparrow poses outside her installation. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly
Next Slideshows
Urban farming in Brooklyn
"Entrepreneurial farmers" are selected by Square Roots, an indoor urban farming company, to grow kale, mini-head lettuce and other crops locally in the...
Apple developer conference
Apple debuts the HomePod speaker and shows off a new Siri at the Worldwide Developer Conference in San Jose.
In the face of nature
People connect and interact with their natural surroundings.
India vs Pakistan at Champions Trophy
India plays arch-rivals Pakistan at Edgbaston, UK, in a group match of the ICC Champions Trophy
MORE IN PICTURES
PM Modi's Portugal tour
Pictures from the PM Modi's visit to Portugal on the first leg of his three-nation tour.
Women's Cricket World Cup - England vs India
Pictures from the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 as India and England open the tournament at County Ground.
Glastonbury Festival
Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.
Closing in on Raqqa
U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
MS-13 gang members behind bars
Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.
Last Friday of Ramadan in India
Muslims offer prayers during the last Friday of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in India.
Battle for besieged Philippine city
Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.