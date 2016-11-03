The female Kurds fighting Islamic State
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighters mans a weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter holds her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter aims with her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter is seen during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters take position during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters exchange bullets during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter looks out over a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter fires her rifle during a fight with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters sit near a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Marius Bosch
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter sits behind a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter checks her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries bullets during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Iranian-Kurdish female fighters hold their weapons during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter stands behind a sand berm during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iranian-Kurdish female fighter carries her weapon during a battle with Islamic State militants in Bashiqa, near Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Next Slideshows
White flags of Mosul
Residents fleeing the battle of Mosul display white flags to show they aren't members of Islamic State or suicide bombers.
Australia from above
The Land Down Under as seen from the air.
Mosul's Christians return home
Iraqi Christians return to their villages following their liberation from Islamic State.
Hong Kong's independence movement
The former British colony that returned to Chinese rule in 1997 faces a political crisis over a fledgling independence movement.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.