Pictures | Tue Jan 31, 2012 | 11:55pm IST

The fight for Florida

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney calls potential voters from his campaign offices in Tampa, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary election in Sarasota, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary election in Sarasota, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A voter leaves a polling station after casting his ballot in the Florida Republican presidential primary election in Sarasota, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A flier is seen posted on the wall of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet campaign workers at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet campaign workers at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista greet campaign workers at the Newt 2012 Polk County headquarters office in Lakeland, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermere polling precinct in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermere polling precinct in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul stands outside the First Baptist Church of Windermere polling precinct in Orlando, Florida January 31, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car window to greet supporters after a campaign rally in The Villages, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car window to greet supporters after a campaign rally in The Villages, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney reaches out of his car window to greet supporters after a campaign rally in The Villages, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles after a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles after a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A supporter of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich smiles after a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich stand during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him from the audience during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him from the audience during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a photo given to him from the audience during a rally in Tampa, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney presents Los Angeles Times reporter Maeve Reston with a birthday cake on his campaign plane in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's rally in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's rally in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

People say the Pledge of Allegiance before Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich's rally in Jacksonville, Florida January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney sits with his grandson Parker on his campaign bus enroute to a rally in Pompano Beach, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he arrives at a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he arrives at a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Supporters of Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich cheer as he arrives at a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attend a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attend a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich and his wife Callista attend a rally in The Villages, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign rally in Naples, Florida January 29, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (UNITED STATES - Tags: POLITICS ELECTIONS)

<p>A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A supporter carries cookies with icing reading "Mitt '12" before a rally with Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney at Eastern Shipbuilding Group in Panama City, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter after attending the Martin County Lincoln Day breakfast in Stuart, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter after attending the Martin County Lincoln Day breakfast in Stuart, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (C) waves to a supporter after attending the Martin County Lincoln Day breakfast in Stuart, Florida January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive at the Republican Jewish Coalition rally in Delray Beach, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive at the Republican Jewish Coalition rally in Delray Beach, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Demonstrators wait for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive at the Republican Jewish Coalition rally in Delray Beach, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Reporters (L) watch Sen. Rick Santorum (R-PA) and Republican presidential candidate speak during a live network TV interview after speaking at a meeting of the Latin Builders Association in Miami, Florida January 27, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

<p>Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands with Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands with Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (L) reaches to shake hands with Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney after the Republican presidential candidates debate in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Republican presidential candidates debate to begin in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Republican presidential candidates debate to begin in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Ron Paul supporters Kelly Williams (L) and Joseph Upthegrove (R) wait outside the debate site for the Republican presidential candidates debate to begin in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cannon during a campaign stop at Paramount Printing in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder</p>

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cannon during a campaign stop at Paramount Printing in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney holds two week-old Gunner Cannon during a campaign stop at Paramount Printing in Jacksonville, Florida January 26, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a rally at the First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius </p>

Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a rally at the First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Republican presidential hopeful Rick Santorum (C) signs a campaign poster as he greets supporters during a rally at the First Baptist Church in Naples, Florida, January 25, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

<p>Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Robert Baron, 66, waits for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich to arrive during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sign during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton </p>

A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sign during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A supporter for Republican presidential candidate and former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich holds a sign during a campaign stop at Dolphin Aviation in Sarasota, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

<p>A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and from the 1968 campaign of George Romney, Mitt Romney's father, in Tampa, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and from the 1968 campaign of George Romney, Mitt Romney's father, in Tampa, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

A supporter wears campaign buttons from Republican presidential candidate and former Massachusetts Governor Mitt Romney's 2012 campaign, and from the 1968 campaign of George Romney, Mitt Romney's father, in Tampa, Florida January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder </p>

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Mitt Romney speaks at a campaign stop in Ormond Beach, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

<p>Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette</p>

Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Ron Paul gestures during the Republican presidential candidates debate in Tampa, Florida January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Scott Audette

<p>Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity </p>

Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Rick Santorum speaks at his campaign rally in Coral Springs, Florida January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

<p>Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Valls Jr. (2nd R) during a campaign event at the restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper </p>

Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Valls Jr. (2nd R) during a campaign event at the restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

Tuesday, January 31, 2012

Newt Gingrich gives the thumbs-up sign as he shares Cuban coffee with Versailles restaurant owner Felipe Valls Jr. (2nd R) during a campaign event at the restaurant in the Little Havana neighborhood in Miami, Florida January 13, 2012. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

