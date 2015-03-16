Edition:
The fighting priest

Father Pierre Pepper puts on his vestments in the Sacristy of St Rynagh's Roman Catholic Church in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2 , 2015. Fr Pepper has spent the last two months training for an amateur boxing match to raise proceeds for charity. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
1 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper drinks a cup of tea with his rescue dog Cosmo in the Parochial House next to St Rynagh's Roman Catholic Church in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
2 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper prays in St Rynagh's church with his rescue dog Cosmo at dawn in the village of Banagher County Offaly February 13, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
3 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper smokes a cigarette before going to his boxing lessons in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
4 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper shares a joke during a religious quiz in St Rynagh's Primary School in Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
5 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper takes part in a private mass for Nuns in La Sainte Union Des Sacres Coeurs Convent in the village of Banagher County Offaly March 2, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
6 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper lifts his dance partner during rehearsals for a charity event near the village of Banagher County Offaly February 12, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
7 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper turns over a tractor tyre during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara County Offaly February 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
8 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper reacts during training at the Aspire gymnasium in the town of Clara County Offaly February 12 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
9 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) warms up before his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
10 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) receives instructions before defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
11 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) reacts after knocking down Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
12 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper (C) exchanges punches with Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
13 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper (2nd R) reacts after defeating Jared Madden (2nd L) during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15, 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
14 / 15
Fr Pierre Pepper is carried aloft after defeating Jared Madden during his amateur boxing match in the town of Banagher in County Offaly March 15 , 2015. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton

Reuters / Sunday, March 15, 2015
15 / 15
