Pictures | Tue Apr 3, 2012 | 8:30am IST

The Final Four championship

<p>Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

1 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

2 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes </p>

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

3 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

4 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson</p>

Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

5 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman

6 / 10
<p>Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner </p>

Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

7 / 10
<p>Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson </p>

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

8 / 10
<p>Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes</p>

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

9 / 10
<p>Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner</p>

Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

Tuesday, April 03, 2012

Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner

10 / 10
