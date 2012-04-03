The Final Four championship
Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Overall view of the court early in the first half of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana,...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) drives to the net between Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (L) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats head coach John Calipari directs his team against the Kansas Jayhawks during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist looks up after being fouled during the first half against the Kansas Jayhawks in the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats fans cheer before the game against the Kansas Jayhawks at the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana,...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) rebounds against the Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (5) and guard Travis Releford during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Kansas Jayhawks fans celebrate ahead of the start of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game against the Kentucky Wildcats in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana,...more
Kentucky Wildcats forward Anthony Davis (23) fights for the ball with Kansas Jayhawks center Jeff Withey (R) and forward Kevin Young during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012....more
Kansas Jayhawks guard Elijah Johnson (R) knocks the ball away from Kentucky Wildcats forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist during the first half of their men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Jeff Haynes
Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Lightning strikes near the venue as spectators arrive ahead of the men's NCAA Final Four championship college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Kansas Jayhawks in New Orleans, Louisiana, April 2, 2012. REUTERS/Sean Gardner
Next Slideshows
Olympic hopes in Gaza
Four Palestinians will participate in the upcoming London Olympics.
Week in sports
A look at our top sports images of the week.
Mary Kom
Five-times world amateur boxing champion M.C. Mary Kom.
India beat Pakistan
India beat Pakistan by six wickets in the Asia Cup at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Sunday.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.