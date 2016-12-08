The first Chinese WWE superstar?
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by...more
WWE wrestler Bin Wang eats lunch at home between works out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China prepares his lunch at home between workouts. WWE, the $1.5 billion company known for big personalities and outrageous story lines, wants its Chinese wrestlers to be the next television sensation in China, a market where...more
Bin Wang drives back to the WWE Performance Center after lunch at home. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out with trainer Sean Hayes at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wangworks out at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works with another development wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. Three mornings a week, the 22-year-old, a native of China's Anhui province, enters a beige, low-rise building tucked into an...more
Bin Wang stretches out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang listens to instructor Norman Smiley during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang talks with a fellow wrestler during ring training at the WWE Performance Center in Azalea Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang puts a headlock on another development wrestler. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang works out in the gym at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang of China practices his promotional videos at the WWE Performance Center. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang enters the stage during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang hits opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang strikes his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang celebrates during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. REUTERS/Scott Audette
Bin Wang bows to opponent Wesley Blake backstage after their match. REUTERS/Scott Audette
