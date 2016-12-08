WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by...more

WWE wrestler Bin Wang of China headlocks his opponent Wesley Blake during a taping of the WWE's NXT show at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida. In a few weeks, the 230-pound Wang, who arrived in the United States in June, will be joined by seven other Chinese athletes hand-picked by World Wrestling Entertainment Inc, in the hope that one of them will become the first Chinese WWE "superstar." REUTERS/Scott Audette

