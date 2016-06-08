The first lady
Hillary Clinton arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. Clinton declared herself the Democratic Party nominee, saying she had made history as the first woman to lead a major party in a race for the White...more
Hillary Clinton reacts as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters hug as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Hillary Clinton hugs her husband while speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters gather to hear Hillary Clinton speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Hillary Clinton waves as she arrives to speak during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton greets supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Supporters of Hillary Clinton cheer during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton speaks during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters write on themselves as they wait to enter a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Chelsea and Bill listen as Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn.
Hillary Clinton speaks to supporters during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Hillary Clinton waves as she stands onstage with her husband after speaking during her California primary night rally held in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Supporters cheer as Hillary Clinton speaks at her California presidential primary night rally in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A volunteer holds a sign directing supporters towards the entrance of a rally where Hillary Clinton will appear to celebrate her California primary night in Brooklyn. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Next Slideshows
Women for Hillary
The faces of Hillary's female supporters.
Clash in Caracas
Venezuela's security forces use tear gas to block hundreds of opposition protesters demanding a recall referendum to oust socialist President Nicolas Maduro.
Modi meets Obama
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met U.S. President Barack Obama at the White House. Here are our pictures.
Fruits of Venezuela's shortages
Venezuela's mango season is providing some relief during worsening food shortages that are forcing the poor to skip meals and sparking a rash of lootings.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.