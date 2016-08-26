Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Aug 26, 2016 | 6:55pm IST

The first rabbit cafe

A rabbit looks at a customer at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2016. Hong Kong opened its first rabbit cafe despite warnings from vets that it could put stress on the animals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A rabbit looks at a customer at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2016. Hong Kong opened its first rabbit cafe despite warnings from vets that it could put stress on the animals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A rabbit looks at a customer at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong, China August 25, 2016. Hong Kong opened its first rabbit cafe despite warnings from vets that it could put stress on the animals. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 10
A young customer plays with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A young customer plays with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A young customer plays with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 10
Dessert is served at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Dessert is served at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Dessert is served at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 10
Customers play with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Customers play with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Customers play with a rabbit at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 10
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 10
A customer feeds a rabbit inside a cage at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A customer feeds a rabbit inside a cage at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A customer feeds a rabbit inside a cage at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 10
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 10
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 10
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
Customers eat at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 10
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Friday, August 26, 2016
A rabbit is seen behind a fence at the first rabbit cafe in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Drones deliver

Drones deliver

Next Slideshows

Drones deliver

Drones deliver

Drones now deliver everything from pizza and packages to live video at sporting events.

25 Aug 2016
World's highest-paid actors

World's highest-paid actors

The top-earning actors from Hollywood to Bollywood.

25 Aug 2016
Janmashtami in Mumbai

Janmashtami in Mumbai

Take a look at how people in Mumbai celebrated the birthday of Lord Krishna.

25 Aug 2016
Little Krishna

Little Krishna

Children dressing up as Lord Krishna is a part of Janmashtami festivities.

25 Aug 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast