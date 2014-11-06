Edition:
The floating village

An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed islands floating on the lake, which according to Peru's tourism board iPeru is the world's highest navigable lake at over 4,000 meters above sea level. The Uros people fish and hunt, but tourism is their main source of livelihood. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed islands floating on the lake, which according to Peru's tourism board iPeru is the world's highest navigable lake at over 4,000 meters above sea level. The Uros people fish and hunt, but tourism is their main source of livelihood. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the lake carrying a golden staff instructed by the sun god Inti to create a temple in the spot where the staff sank into the earth. The actors involved in the re-enactment were locals from Uros island. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean actors perform during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Andean actors perform during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean actor holds a golden staff during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean actor holds a golden staff during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Andeans prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man and a child stand at the top of a tower in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean man and a child stand at the top of a tower in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman decorates a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean woman decorates a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare their boats at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Andeans prepare their boats at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man prepares a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean man prepares a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean girl walks in front of her home, a straw hut, at a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean girl walks in front of her home, a straw hut, at a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man rows a boat next to the shores of Uros islands at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean man rows a boat next to the shores of Uros islands at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
Andean people prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man eats outside his straw house in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Reuters / Thursday, November 06, 2014
An Andean man eats outside his straw house in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
