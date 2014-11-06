The floating village
An Andean man and a woman, depicting Inca's legendary characters Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo, pose for a portrait in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment in Puno November 5, 2014. The Uros islands are a group of 70 man-made totora reed...more
Andean actors sail in a totora raft during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. According to an Inca legend, Manco Capac and Mama Occllo emerged from the waters of the...more
Andean actors perform during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean actor holds a golden staff during a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man and a child stand at the top of a tower in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean woman decorates a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andeans prepare their boats at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man prepares a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean girl walks in front of her home, a straw hut, at a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man rows a boat next to the shores of Uros islands at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Andean people prepare a totora raft at the shores of a Uros island at Lake Titicaca before a re-enactment of the legend of Manco Capac and Mama Ocllo in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
An Andean man eats outside his straw house in a Uros island at Lake Titicaca in Puno November 5, 2014. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
Next Slideshows
Coming ashore
Migrants come ashore amid beachgoers on Spain's Canary Islands.
CMA Awards ceremony
Highlights from the 48th Country Music Association Awards.
CMA Awards red carpet
The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.
Catalonia - the consultation of citizens
The wealthy region of Catalonia last month dropped plans for a non-binding referendum on independence from Spain after a court declared such a vote against the...
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.