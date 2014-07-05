Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 5, 2014 | 11:25pm IST

The Fourth of July

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 20
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 20
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 20
Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 20
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
The skyline of lower Manhattan is seen as Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 20
Spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Spectators watch Macy's Fourth of July fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 20
Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Lower Manhattan is seen as the "Macy's 4th of July" fireworks explode over the East River in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 20
Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River during the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River during the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Fireworks explode over the Brooklyn Bridge and the East River during the "Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Spectacular" in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Close
8 / 20
A woman cycles with U.S. flags on Independence Day on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A woman cycles with U.S. flags on Independence Day on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A woman cycles with U.S. flags on Independence Day on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 20
A street sweeping crew takes a break in front of a U.S. flag on Independence Day in Times Square in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A street sweeping crew takes a break in front of a U.S. flag on Independence Day in Times Square in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A street sweeping crew takes a break in front of a U.S. flag on Independence Day in Times Square in New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 20
A man waves an American flag as he watches a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A man waves an American flag as he watches a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A man waves an American flag as he watches a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 20
A boy skateboards past an Independence Day mural on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A boy skateboards past an Independence Day mural on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Saturday, July 05, 2014
A boy skateboards past an Independence Day mural on Venice Beach in Los Angeles, California July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 20
Petrus Kerras, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, rides on a float in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Petrus Kerras, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, rides on a float in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Petrus Kerras, a decorated U.S. Navy veteran of both the Korean and Vietnam wars, rides on a float in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
13 / 20
An antique car drives down Main street during a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An antique car drives down Main street during a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 05, 2014
An antique car drives down Main street during a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
14 / 20
An Uncle Sam figure sits on the hood of a car in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

An Uncle Sam figure sits on the hood of a car in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Saturday, July 05, 2014
An Uncle Sam figure sits on the hood of a car in a July Fourth parade in the village of Barnstable, Massachusetts July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
15 / 20
President Barack Obama (L) hugs U.S. Army Sergeant Stephanie Vanausdall after she stumbled over her words while leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony for her and other members of the U.S. military and military spouses to become U.S. citizens at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Barack Obama (L) hugs U.S. Army Sergeant Stephanie Vanausdall after she stumbled over her words while leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony for her and other members of the U.S. military and military spouses to...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
President Barack Obama (L) hugs U.S. Army Sergeant Stephanie Vanausdall after she stumbled over her words while leading the Pledge of Allegiance at a naturalization ceremony for her and other members of the U.S. military and military spouses to become U.S. citizens at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
16 / 20
Members of the U.S. military and military spouses recite the Oath of Allegiance to become naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Members of the U.S. military and military spouses recite the Oath of Allegiance to become naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Members of the U.S. military and military spouses recite the Oath of Allegiance to become naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony hosted by President Barack Obama (not pictured) at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
17 / 20
Spectators are seen before the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen before the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Spectators are seen before the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
18 / 20
Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today Show" in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today Show" in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Singer Ed Sheeran performs on NBC's "Today Show" in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
19 / 20
Reid Tate, 2, sits on the shoulders of his father U.S. Air Force Major Derek Tate, as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at an Independence Day celebration for military families on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Reid Tate, 2, sits on the shoulders of his father U.S. Air Force Major Derek Tate, as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at an Independence Day celebration for military families on the South Lawn at the White House...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Reid Tate, 2, sits on the shoulders of his father U.S. Air Force Major Derek Tate, as President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama deliver remarks at an Independence Day celebration for military families on the South Lawn at the White House in Washington July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Painted bodies

Painted bodies

Next Slideshows

Painted bodies

Painted bodies

The strange and the creative is on display at the World Bodypainting Festival in Austria.

05 Jul 2014
Hot dog wars

Hot dog wars

The world's best competitive eaters square off in hot dog eating competitions in New York.

05 Jul 2014
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.

04 Jul 2014
Burger battle

Burger battle

Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.

04 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures