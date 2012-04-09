Edition:
The fracking controversy

<p>A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton </p>

Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton

<p>Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton</p>

Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton more

<p>Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink </p>

Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink more

<p>A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro & Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster

<p>Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. ...more

<p>Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson </p>

Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

<p>A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro &amp; Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster </p>

Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. ...more

<p>Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink </p>

Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink

<p>Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle </p>

Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle

<p>A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle </p>

A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle

<p>A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone</p>

A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone</p>

Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

<p>A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone </p>

A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone

