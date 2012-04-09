The fracking controversy
A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Signs protesting the process of hydraulic fracturing, also known as fracking, are seen near the town of Calicoon Center, New York January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Carol French of the Pennsylvania Landowner Group for the Awareness and Solutions holds a jar of cloudy water from her well in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
People protest against hydraulic fracturing outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Signs protesting against hydraulic fracturing are seen outside the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton more
Abram Loeb (C) celebrates with other protesters after collectively reading a statement against hydraulic fracturing at the Tribeca Performing Arts Center, Borough of Manhattan Community College in New York November 30, 2011. REUTERS/Andrew Burton
Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink more
Alex Knapp (L) and his father Albert Knapp of Berkshire, hold placards as they protest in favor of the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing to extract natural gas at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A natural gas well is drilled near Canton, in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 8, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro & Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Chuck Compton, a conductor at Wellsboro & Corning Railroad in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania, couples railcars filled with sand to be transloaded for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in the area April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. ...more
Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles shows a sample of the high grade sand his company transloads from railcars for energy companies drilling natural gas wells, in Wellsboro, Pennysylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
Mechanic Mike Huser works on a CAT 3512 engine used to power hydraulic fracturing pumps at Holt Caterpillar, the largest Caterpillar dealer in the United States in San Antonio, Texas March 19, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson
A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A natural gas pipeline is seen under construction near East Smithfield in Bradford County, Pennsylvania, January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. ...more
Chief Operating Officer of Wellsboro & Corning Railroad Bill Myles examines the end of a 75-car train carrying sand that his company transloads for energy companies drilling natural gas wells in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania April 3, 2010. REUTERS/Adam Fenster
Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
Protesters against the drilling process of hydraulic fracturing for extracting natural gas take part in a demonstration at the Capitol in Albany, New York January 25, 2010. REUTERS/Hans Pennink
Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Ron and Jean Carter hold a bottle of their well water outside their home in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 10, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Craig Sautners places an anti-fracking sign outside his house in Dimock, Pennsylvania January 11, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle
Jeff Locker, a Wyoming farmer, displays water filters from his well on September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle
A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle
A worker at EnCana's Frenchie Draw gas-drilling rig in central Wyoming guides sections of steel pipe into an 11,000-foot well on September 19, 2009. REUTERS/Jon Hurdle
A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A natural gas well is drilled in a rural field near Canton in Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 7, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Anti-fracking protestors demonstrate at the state legislature in Albany, New York January 24, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
A gas flare burns at a fracking site in rural Bradford County, Pennsylvania January 9, 2012. REUTERS/Les Stone
Next Slideshows
Yuvraj Singh back in India
Cricketer Yuvraj Singh, who has been undergoing chemotherapy for a rare germ cell cancer, arrived in India today.
Zardari's India Visit
Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari meets PM Manmohan Singh.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Remembering the Bosnian war
Bosnia remembered when war broke out 20 years ago and the West dithered in the face of the worst atrocities in Europe since World War Two.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.