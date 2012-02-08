Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Feb 8, 2012 | 7:15pm IST

The fragile Maldives

<p>An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
1 / 25
<p>A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh </p>

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Close
2 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
3 / 25
<p>A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
4 / 25
<p>Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
5 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
6 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
7 / 25
<p>Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
8 / 25
<p>An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
9 / 25
<p>Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
10 / 25
<p>A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh </p>

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh

Close
11 / 25
<p>A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
12 / 25
<p>Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
13 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
14 / 25
<p>Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
15 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
16 / 25
<p>General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau </p>

General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Close
17 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
18 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
19 / 25
<p>Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
20 / 25
<p>An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
21 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
22 / 25
<p>Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
23 / 25
<p>An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
24 / 25
<p>An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause </p>

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Wednesday, February 08, 2012

An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka

Next Slideshows

India vs Sri Lanka

India vs Sri Lanka

Pictures from the second match of the tri-nation series at Perth.

08 Feb 2012
California's gay marriage fight

California's gay marriage fight

The long battle over gay marriage rights.

08 Feb 2012
On election duty

On election duty

Polling officers and policemen travel to five states for duty during state assembly elections.

07 Feb 2012
A city in ruins

A city in ruins

Yemenis try to pick up the pieces in the ruins of buildings demolished during recent fighting between government forces and Shi'ite rebels in the northwestern...

07 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast