The fragile Maldives
An areal view shows the Maldives capital Male, December 14, 2009.REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A four meter giant manta ray swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 11, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A waiter prepares the table at a restaurant at a resort on an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Clouds move over an uninhabited island at Addu Atoll, December 10, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Trees stands close to the waterfront at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view of a resort island in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Clouds move over an island at Har Alif Atoll, December 12, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A six meter whale shark swims just outside Hanifaru Bay of Maldives' remote Baa Atoll, August 10, 2011. REUTERS/David Loh
A boat leaves a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Dead palm trees lay at a beach at a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 8, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Clouds move over a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
General view shows tourists on the sandy beach of Olhuveli island in Maldives, February 15, 2009 . REUTERS/Charles Platiau
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows an island in the Maldives, December 11, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Waves reach the beach at Fuvahmulah, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view of an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows a resort island at the Male Atoll, December 7, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
Locals walk to the beach at Hithadhoo at Addu Atoll, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An areal view shows a resort island in the Maldives, December 14, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
An aerial view shows an atoll in the Maldives, December 9, 2009. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
