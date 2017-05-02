Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue May 2, 2017 | 8:15pm IST

The frontlines of Mosul

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
1 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
2 / 20
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A members of the Iraqi Federal Police throws a hand grenade during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
3 / 20
A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A view of a street is seen through a scope used by the Iraqi Federal Police to fight the Islamic State in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
4 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
5 / 20
A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police passes through the wall into a house during their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
6 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes rest during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
7 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police look at the positions of Islamic State fighters in a mirror at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
8 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police stand guard during clashes with Islamic State fighters at a frontline in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
9 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police reacts as they clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
10 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
11 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
12 / 20
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
Members of the Iraqi Federal Police clash with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
13 / 20
A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem

Reuters / Tuesday, May 02, 2017
A member of Iraqi forces walks inside Al-Salam hospital destroyed during the fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants east of Mosul. REUTERS/Suhaib Salem
Close
14 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police walks next to a destroyed house after their clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
15 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police prepares himself for a battle with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
16 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police takes a break during fighting Islamic State militants in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
17 / 20
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Friday, April 28, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police uses mannequins as distraction targets for the Islamic State snipers during their battles in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
18 / 20
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters / Monday, May 01, 2017
A building used by the Islamic State fighters is seen during clashes with members of the Iraqi Federal Police in western Mosul. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed
Close
19 / 20
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Reuters / Saturday, April 29, 2017
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police fires his weapon during clashes with the Islamic State fighters in western Mosul. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

Next Slideshows

Meet Kim Jong Un

Meet Kim Jong Un

President Donald Trump opened the door to meeting the North Korean leader, saying he would be honored to meet him under the right circumstances.

02 May 2017
White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington.

02 May 2017
May Day rallies

May Day rallies

May Day demonstrations, rallies and celebrations around the world.

02 May 2017
Pictures of the month: April

Pictures of the month: April

Our top photos from the past month.

01 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast