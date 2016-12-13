The frontlines of Mosul
Policemen look through a hole in a house from the clashes in Qaraqosh, near Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
A member of the Iraqi Army shoots during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
A belt of ammunition is seen on the stairs during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Army smoke waterpipe as they rest during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad.
Members of the Iraqi Army fire towards Islamic State militant positions at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of the Iraqi Army fire weapons during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi soldiers look at the heavily damaged Church of the Immaculate Conception after Iraqi forces recaptured it from Islamic State e in Qaraqosh, near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A member of the Iraqi Army stands during clashes with Islamic State militants at the south of Mosul. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Smoke rises after a tank shell hits a house in village of Al-Qasar during fighting between Iraqi soldiers and Islamic State fighters South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier uses his rifle to hold up a helmet as a decoy during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
An Iraqi soldier sits among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighbourhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi father (L) mourns the death of his son, who was killed during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier carries a RPG as he walks among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, South-East of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers take cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
The dead body of who Iraqi forces say was an Islamic State militant is seen tied after it was dragged by Iraqi soldiers, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline in neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
An Iraqi girl, who was wounded during clashes in the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, receives treatment at a field hospital in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Iraqi soldiers walk among wreckage of buildings damaged from clashes in the frontline during a battle with Islamic State militants in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A military vehicle of iraqi security forces is seen in the streets of Mosul during a battle with Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Stringer
An Iraqi soldier fires a RPG toward Islamic State militants during clashes in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier takes cover during clashes with Islamic State militants in the frontline in the neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Iraqi soldier searches a house during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi soldiers fire mortar shells towards Islamic State positions, in Shayyalah al-Imam near Mosul. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
An Iraqi soldier runs for cover as he fires his rifle during clashes with Islamic State fighters in Al-Qasar, southeast of Mosul. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Iraqi people flee the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul in al-Samah neighborhood. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Next Slideshows
Cargo train explodes in Bulgaria
A train derails and explodes in northeastern Bulgaria, demolishing about 50 houses and buildings.
Deadly bombing at an Istanbul soccer stadium
Twin bombings kill 38 people and wound 155 outside a soccer stadium in Istanbul, Turkey.
Fourth test: India v England
Pictures from the fourth cricket test match between India and England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Trump's 'Thank You USA' Tour
The President-elect holds rallies as part of his "USA Thank You Tour 2016."
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.