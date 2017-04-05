Edition:
The frontlines of Mosul

An Iraqi Federal Police member fires an RPG towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Civilian family waves a white flag during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Smoke rises up from buildings in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
A stuffed animal lies on a couch next to a rifle in a house used by Iraqi Federal Police as a position to fight the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Wednesday, April 05, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members rest during a battle with Islamic State militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member fires a weapon towards Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
An Iraqi Federal Police member carries a machine gun as he walks along a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members push a trolley loaded with munitions in a street controlled by Iraqi forces during a break in combats against Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police members clash with Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, April 04, 2017
Barbed wire is reflected in a mirror used to watch snipers at an Iraqi Federal Police position during a break in combats between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
A woman sits on a bed in a house next to frontline positions of Iraqi Federal Police fighting the Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / Monday, April 03, 2017
Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members aim their weapons at a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul.

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Federal police members detain a man, whom they thought was a member of Islamic State but later turned out to be mentally handicapped, during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul.

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members prepare their munitions during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Federal police members take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Beed district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 31, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police fight in the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A broken glass window of military vehicle is seen during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Iraqi rapid response members fire a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle with the militants in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police member fires his rifle near the body of an Islamic State fighter during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members take their position during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members fire a rocket at Islamic State fighters' positions during a battle at Jada district in western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
Federal police members drive a military vehicle during a battle at Jada district in Western Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Wednesday, March 29, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police take cover during a battle with Islamic State fighters at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
An Iraqi Air Force helicopter fires a missile against Islamic State militants during a battle in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Tuesday, March 28, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A member of Iraqi Federal Police takes his position during a battle against Islamic State militants at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A member of the Iraqi federal police smokes during clashes with Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
Smoke rises from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Monday, March 27, 2017
A soldier of Iraqi army sits in a tank during clashes between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Khalid al Mousily

Reuters / Saturday, March 25, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police fires his rifle at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police take cover at the frontline at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
A sniper of the Iraqi Federal Police takes his position at a destroyed builiding near Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police fires a weapon at Islamic State fighters' positions at Bab al Jadid district in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Iraqi Federal Police moves through a hole at Bab al Jadid district as the battle against Islamic State's fighters continues in the old city of Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Sunday, March 26, 2017
Federal police members carry their weapons as they head to the frontline to fight against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
Smoke rises from from the old city during a battle against Islamic State militants, in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
A displaced Iraqi family escape from clashes during a battle between Iraqi forces and Islamic State in Mosul. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

Reuters / Friday, March 24, 2017
