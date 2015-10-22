Edition:
The future is now

Noah Shulman poses for a photo dressed as Marty McFly outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. In the 1989 movie, main character Marty McFly traveled to the future to October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Toby Fulp, 38, dresses as a character from the film "Back to the Future Part II" outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

A DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 with vanity plates related to the film "Back to the Future Part II" takes part in a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Michael Sciaraffo of Brooklyn, dressed as Marty McFly, takes a selfie with NYPD and the DeLorean outside the "Back to the Future" 30th anniversary screening in Manhattan, New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

A detail of a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

People portraying characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II", Toby Fulp, 38, (L) and Tommy Mack, 45, stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Dom Artale parks a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

The dashboard of a replica DeLorean car from the film "Back to the Future Part II" is seen outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Jace Chou, 4, dressed as Marty McFly from the film "Back to the Future Part II", pretends to drive a DeLorean car outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12 customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II" and that will be part of a Lyft promotion in New York, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Characters from the film "Back to the Future Part II" stand outside the Burger King featured in the movie, in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Pedestrians stop to look at and photograph a DeLorean Motor Company DMC-12, customized to look identical to the car used in the film "Back to the Future Part II", and that will be part of a Lyft promotion, in New York October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hoverboard is seen in front of a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

People pose for photos next to a DeLorean car outside the Burger King from the film "Back to the Future Part II", in Los Angeles, California, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

